Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Snapshot Of Smooch From Daughter Harper

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has four children with her husband of 19 years, former soccer star David Beckham. She had three sons in a row and was most likely accustomed to roughhousing because, well, boys will be boys. She finally gave birth to the daughter she had longed for in 2011, which gave her an ally, someone on her side who she could be all girly with.

While the older children — 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, and 13-year-old Cruz — may be too “grown-up” to give their mum a kiss goodnight, Victoria can always count on 7-year-old Harper to show her some love before bedtime.

On Sunday, January 20, the former Spice Girls member shared a photo of their sweet nighttime ritual on her Instagram page.

In the pic, Victoria has her eyes closed as she receives a loving kiss and half a hug from her little lady. Harper is wearing a pink top with flowers on it (pajamas perhaps?) and her light brown hair is a perfectly coiffed bob with bangs. Victoria is in a black top and her hair is pulled back off of her face.

It is tender moments like this that make being a mother the best job in the world.

Posh Spice’s post received more than 206,000 likes and more than 900 comments in its first two hours on the social media site.

The last time the 44-year-old star shared a photo of herself with Harper on Instagram was on New Year’s Day. To celebrate the beginning of 2019, Victoria wore a black dress with black stockings. She is holding a glass of red wine in one of her hands. Meanwhile, her youngest child is a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress with a sparkly capelet. They both have their mouths closed, smizing at the camera.

“Girl power,” the fashionista wrote as the caption, adding four sparkles emojis for fun.

In 2016, Victoria told the New York Times that her daughter is “incredibly chic,” reported Cosmopolitan.

“[Harper] wears some incredibly sweet things. She’s a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress. She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself.”

The youngest Beckham is also the star of her father’s most recent Instagram post. In the black-and-white photo he shared on Sunday, January 20, she is preparing food for him in the kitchen.

David called her his “little chef” in the caption, and thanked her for the bacon sandwich she made. He also gave a warning to chef Gordon Ramsay: “Watch out.”