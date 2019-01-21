Christen Harper, Girlfriend Of Rams QB Jared Goff, Shows Off Luscious Locks & Glowing Skin On Instagram

Christen Harper, model and girlfriend of Rams quarterback Jared Goff, flaunted her captivating beauty in an extreme closeup photo on her Instagram page. In the shot, Harper’s jet black hair hangs loosely off her shoulders, framing her glowing skin and bright hazel eyes. In the caption, she mentions that she was in a car when the photo was taken but her followers didn’t seem to notice.

“What car? There is a car” one person commented while another wrote, “Not in [sic] car, you are in hearts.”

According to Sports Gossip, Goff and Harper are keeping their relationship very private at the moment. There are reportedly people Goff knows personally who haven’t been told, an insider disclosed.

“Jared is hiding her from everyone except some friends,” their source said before adding that she did not sit with his family and friends at the Rams game last weekend to maintain their privacy.

The New York Post reports that neither Goff nor Harper follow each other on social media, so there’s no telling when or if they plan to make their relationship “social media official.”

Based on some of his previous statements to the press, if it happens it will probably be after the Super Bowl.

Goff has previously said that he is more focused on his performance on the field than finding a girlfriend, the Heavy reports. So, he could be trying to keep the relationship out of the press so that it’s not a distraction from the Rams’ Super Bowl bid this year.

“Do you think Tom Brady is with Gisele [Bundchen] if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl? No,” the quarterback once said to Bleacher Report.

Is this a hint that Goff is thinking of marrying his model girlfriend as Tom Brady did? We’ll have to wait and see but it looks like that focus has paid off since the Los Angeles Rams are officially one of the teams that will play in the Super Bowl championship game this year, after a win against The Saints on Sunday.

As we mentioned earlier, Harper works as a model and is currently represented by Wilhemina. But it appears that her ambitions extend beyond photo shoots and runways. Her IMDB page lists two acting gigs on her resume that are currently in post-production. She plays a character named Caroline in a film called The Obituary of Tunde Johnson which is about an African-American teenager “who falls victim to an endless time loop of police brutality.”

She also plays the title character in a film called Auggie which is about a man who falls in love with an “augmented reality companion.”

Harper has previously appeared in a short film called Seven Eleven and was “Teenage Girl #1” in a 2006 episode of Entourage.