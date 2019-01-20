Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani Set To Start In New Rom-Com ‘The Lovebirds’

Insecure star Issa Rae is joining forces with The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani to star in a new Paramount romantic comedy, The Lovebirds, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie will be helmed by Michael Showalter, who also worked with Nanjiani on The Big Sick. The movie’s script is being penned by writers Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, and Martin Gero.

Rae and Nanjiani will play a young couple trying to navigate their relationship as they approach a possible breakup. According to the movie’s synopsis, “the pair subsequently become embroiled in a bizarre and hijinks-filled murder mystery, and as they get close to clearing their names and solving the case, the twosome needs to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.”

Tom Lassally, Oly Obst, Todd Schulman, Jordana Mollick, and Gero have been tasked with producing the project, which will also be co-produced and co-financed by MRC. Nanjiani, Rae, and Showalter will also be serving as executive producers. The project is believed to be on a fast track and is expected to go into production by the end of January.

Nanjiani has become known for his role on the HBO comedy Silicon Valley and later earned an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay for The Big Sick. Rae has definitely made a name for herself with her comedy series Insecure, also on HBO.

As for future projects, Nanjiani is expected to appear opposite Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista in an upcoming action-comedy, Stuber, from Fox. The action film will be out later this year, on July 12. According to the report, Nanjiani will also be standing next to actress Tracee Ellis Ross next week to announce the Oscar nominees.

Rae is also staying busy. It was recently announced that the actress will be staring alongside Regina Hall and Black-ish’s Marsai Martin in an upcoming comedy Little. Little tells the story of Hall’s character, Jordan Sanders, an uptight tech mogul who doesn’t value her employees, including her assistant April played by Rae, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Little marks the first time 14-year-old Martin will be behind the camera on a project. The actress not only came up with the idea for the film but she will also serve as executive producer.

“This is the first movie I have in front of the camera and behind the camera. And it’s not gonna be my last,” the Black-ish star said.