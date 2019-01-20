Watch Genoa CFC Vs AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Moday Match Live Online

Struggling AC Milan must play without four key starters on Monday when they go on the road to face Genoa CFC in Serie A action.

Struggling AC Milan, coming off a dispiriting 2-1 loss to Serie A champions Juventus on a Cristiano Ronaldo goal in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as Mirror reported, will attempt to regroup on Monday in their return to Serie A action, but the 18-time scudeto winners will face a major obstacle when they travel to face Genoa CFC with four of their key starters sidelined for the match that will live stream from Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Davide Calabria, Franck Kessie, and Alessio Romagnoli will miss out due to suspensions incurred in the Supercoppa Italiana, according to Calcio Mercato, which alone would put Milan at a handicap, even against a Genoa side only six points clear of relegation.

But in addition to that trio, Gonzalo Higuaín — Milan’s Argentine striker who has tallied six goals in 15 games, per Soccerway — has been omitted by Coach Gennaro Gattuso, who simply called his star scorer “not ready” to play in Monday’s match.

Already on loan from Juventus, Higuain has recently been rumored to be on the move to English Premier League club Chelsea on yet another loan deal, according to the BBC, and the reports have left Higuain mentally distracted — failing to score in his last 12 overall appearances.

Star AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain will be held out from the Monday match in Genoa. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

