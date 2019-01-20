‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of January 21: Cane And Victoria Get Close

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 21 through 25 bring a week filled with shocking twists and turns, plus juicy secrets that finally see the light of day.

Early in the week, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has a proposal for Sharon (Sharon Case), according to She Knows Soaps. Phyllis wants a new alliance now that Victor (Eric Braeden) is out on bail. She thinks the Newmans plan to circle the wagons and will do anything to keep both Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) out of jail. Unfortunately for Phyllis, Sharon’s distrust for the Newmans only rivals her distrust for Phyllis.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) visits Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison, and he ends up telling her that he caught Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissing. The news leaves Lily devastated, and when Cane shows up to visit, visiting hours are over, but he learns that Billy beat him there. Later, Cane shows up at the Abbott house and punches Billy right in the face when Billy opens the door. Cane tells Billy he’ll regret the day he went to tell Lily what happened. After that, Cane and Victoria find common ground even though their worlds are turned upside down after their shared kisses.

As for Kerry (Alic Hunter), Jack (Beter Bergman) catches her in a lie, and he even tells Kyle (Michael Mealor) that he and Kerry are over. Eventually, Jack insists Kerry tell him the truth, and if she doesn’t, it’s likely he’ll break up with her.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis struggle because he’s suspicious of her motives when it comes to his family. Nick knows that Phyllis would love to see nothing more than Victor rot in jail. Because of Nick suspicions, Phyllis walks a fine line. Later, Nick learns a secret Sharon’s been keeping, and it could end up rocking his world. Elsewhere, Nikki takes a hard line and insists that Victor not go down for a crime she committed.

Early in the week, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela) make amends, and Arturo tells Rey that he was more of a dad to him than their actual dad ever was. They appreciate having their relationship back. Of course, Arturo failed to mention his almost kiss with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Speaking of Mia, she and Rey renew their vows, and Arturo manages to upstage them when he suddenly gets down on one knee to propose to Abby (Melissa Ordway), according to the Inquisitr.