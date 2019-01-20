Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Aaron Sorkin After He Says Freshman Dems Need To ‘Stop Acting Like Young People

Outspoken congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making headlines again. This time it’s for slamming famous screenwriter Aaron Sorkin for comments he made during a recent interview. At the heart of the issue was Sorkin’s statement where he told Democrats, “I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress. They now need to stop acting like young people.” The 57-year-old Sorkin added, “It’s time to do that.”

Maybe unbeknownst to Aaron Sorkin is the fact that the new freshman class of Congress’ average age is 49. That makes it the youngest group the U.S. has seen in the previous three cycles. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is the youngest woman elected to the House at 29, took Aaron Sorkin to task for his words.

AOC responded to the West Wing creator’s interview with a scathing Twitter response writing, “News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends.”

The tweet by Ocasio-Cortez concluded with the following.

“When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them. If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote?”

Others on social media weren’t having Sorkin’s opinions, either, and Twitter user Jess Morales Rocketto followed suit and did some schooling of her own. She tweeted that “[Aaron Sorkin] needs to stop being a complete and total mysogynist before he tries to offer any political commentary.” For the record, AOC’s slams against condescension and misogyny are the stuff of legends. However, Roketto seemingly did just fine.

Meredith Clark also dragged on Aaron Sorkin on Twitter. She attacked his originality when it came to his entertainment works, and said she was amazed that he didn’t call the freshman congresswoman, “Internet girl.”

Aaron Sorkin didn’t stop with his previous comments, either. The man behind West Wing told interviewer Fareed Zakaria that “[Politics] is not just about transgender bathrooms.” He additionally said that issue was simply a “Republican talking point they are trying to distract you with.”

The Hill reports that Dems in several states have fought against bills that make people use restrooms that are associated with their gender at birth. The requirement is discriminatory towards transgender individuals, LGBTQ advocates say. One LGBTQ advocate Charlotte Clymer spoke out against Sorkin’s statement, tweeting that it seemed as if he was trivializing the issue by calling it a distraction. She also pointed out, “Because it seems to me he’s saying that.”

Charlotte Clymer later tweeted out that she thought that Aaron Sorkin may just be wanting “gravitas” out of elected officials. AOC picked that line of reasoning apart with a few well-selected words afterwards. In short, men have “gravitas” and women are termed “likeable,” she wrote.