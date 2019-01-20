Leslie Jones Is Furious About The New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie

The 'SNL' actress took her complaint to Twitter.

Not everyone is excited about the news of the new Ghostbusters movie. The new movie was just announced and will be set in the same universe as the original films. It will not be associated with the all-female reboot Ghostbusters flick which debuted in 2016. The reboot starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, the latter of which is speaking out about the news of the new film.

Jason Reitman is set to direct and co-write the new film, following in the footsteps of his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters. There is no known cast attached to the film at this time, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to include any of the ladies, and Leslie Jones is furious. She expressed her frustration in a new tweet.

“So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a d*** move. And I don’t give f*** I’m saying something!!”

Unfortunately for Leslie, not too many people agreed with her Twitter rant, as her comment section filled up with negative responses to her movie. Fans of the original Ghostbusters also noted that this is the continuation of the first films and not a part of the universe her film was set in. Other commenters said that Leslie’s Ghostbusters didn’t acknowledge the original, and that could have been considered insulting like she was claiming the new film is.

“True colours revealed. Taking a hissy fit because men will feature in the next film. Tell me all I need to know about you. Your 2016 remake was not funny, full of predictable jokes and lacked the soul the originals had. It lost money. It failed. Get over it,” one user tweeted back.

Leslie’s Ghostbusters only earned $128 million in the United States and had a budget of $144 million, according to Box Office Mojo. This isn’t really considered a success in the movie industry, and the all-female reboot likely won’t be getting a round two based on the numbers it brought in. Internationally, the film made another $100 million overseas bringing the worldwide total to $229 million. Adding in promotions and advertisements, the film ended up losing $70 million overall. The loss was a nail in the coffin for any sequels being made, which probably doesn’t help Leslie’s anger.

The only clues given about the cast of the upcoming film say that the cast will include two male and two female teenagers, but names have not been revealed at this time. Ghostbusters is set to debut in 2020.