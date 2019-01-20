Here’s A Guide To Ariana Grande’s Friends In the ‘7 Rings’ Music Video

The singer bought friendship rings for her six best friends, and they all appear in the video!

Ever wonder how Ariana Grande’s new track “7 Rings” got its name? The title is in reference to Grande and her six best friends. Following her dramatic break-up with Pete Davidson, Grande bought her and all of her friends matching friendship rings from Tiffany’s. The girl gang also appear in Grande’s new music video for the song. While huge Grande fans already know who these ladies are, Elle went and gathered up some info on each of the girls for those who don’t keep up with Grande as much.

First, there’s Tayla Parx. Parx is the one rocking pink hair in the “7 Rings” video. She’s a singer, songwriter, and actress. Her songwriting credits include “Love Lies” by Khalid and Normani, “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco, and, of course, “Thank, U Next” by Grande. You may recognize her as Little Inez in the movie version of the musical Hairspray or for her appearances on Everybody Hates Chris, Gilmore Girls, and True Jackson VP.

Then, there’s Courtney Chipolone, who has straight brown hair in the music video. Chipolone and Grande go all the way back, first meeting in Grande’s hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. Grande is even rumored to have Chipolone’s name tattooed on her! Chipolone is no stranger to Grande’s music videos, having starred in the video for the song “Thank U, Next.”

Up next is Njozma, who you’ll instantly notice as the girl with the bright blue hair. Njozma was reportedly the one to suggest to Grande that she write a song about their friendship rings. She’s also a singer-songwriter from Chicago and used to work with Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, who passed away in September 2018. Njozma released her debut single through his label before he died.

Alexa Luria is the blonde one, and she’s been best friends with Grande since elementary school — the two met in gym class. Head back all the way to the start of Grande’s social media posts, when she was starting out as an actress on Nickelodeon, and you’ll see old pictures and mentions of Luria! Luria also appeared in the “Thank U, Next” music video.

Then there’s Victoria Monet, with the curlier brown hair. Monet is a singer and songwriter with a pretty impressive resume, having written songs for Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Nas, and T.I. among others! She was even the opening act for Fifth Harmony’s 7/27 tour.

Lastly, there is Kaydence, who is rocking braids. Kaydence is a singer-songwriter who worked with Grande on her latest album Sweetener. The two hit it off immediately, and the rest is history!