Barbara Palvin Sizzles In Peach Bra On Instagram

Barbara Palvin sizzled in her newest Instagram photo as she modeled a dark peach bra. She showed off her curves and looked straight at the camera with her right arm over her midriff, and wore her hair in large curls. Considering she’s a Victoria’s Secret Angel, it’s pretty likely that the bra is from the brand. Her recent other posts include her at a restaurant or coffee shop going makeup-free, along with a sneak peak of a photoshoot she did with Calvin Klein.

The promotional post showed Barbara wearing a button-up shirt with silver buttons and white accents on the pockets and shoulders. She also wore a pair of polka-dot pants. This isn’t to mention a series of portraits she shared of major close-ups of her face, which were shot by photographer Zoey Grossman. The model wore dark eye shadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick for the shoot, as fans exclaimed, “Holy crap wow wow,” “am a big fan of yours..need your autograph..” and “Obsessed.”

In related news, Victoria’s Secret has been busy sharing photos from their new line of lingerie, with models Taylor Hill and Jasmine Tookes in the spotlight on their social media feeds. Plus, several models shared sneak peeks from this year’s swimsuit shoot, which has fans anxious to learn more.

However, Barbara didn’t share any updates involving swimwear, so it’s possible she wasn’t part of this year’s shoot. But considering she’s done photo shoots with Sports Illustrated for their annual Swimsuit issue in the past, fans can still look forward to new photos of her in swimwear.

Previously, the model was very honest about what she thinks are her strengths and weaknesses during an interview with Luxo. She described why she doesn’t do many runway shows.

“It’s partly because I’m not very good at it. I’m not very tall or skinny. I don’t have the runway look. It’s also a personal choice because I always ended up being disappointed and that’s not good for my confidence. I did just do the Chanel show in Korea though! It was good to be back on the runway.”

Palvin revealed her long-term plans past modeling, stating, “Following that, I see myself having two options. Either I have a family and a husband and have my own business maybe, or become an actress but still have a husband, just no kids.” A future husband would likely be her long-term boyfriend Dylan Sprouse.