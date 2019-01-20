Sofia Richie, Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Lifts Her Dress In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

At the center of much speculation and drama as Scott Disick’s girlfriend, American model Sofia Richie is used to having the paparazzi follow her everywhere that she goes. Thus, it shouldn’t come as much surprise that she recently posted a somewhat candid snapshot to her Instagram account, one showing her stepping out of a black SUV to strut her stuff in a hot pink evening gown.

Lifting the long, flowing hem of her dress up, presumably so that it would not get caught on the door or on any other obstructions, Sofia leaves little to the imagination in the process. Her toned thighs and long, lean legs are on full display in this particular Instagram image, and she accessorized the look with a pair of strappy heels and an unlocked smartphone. Large hoop earrings are featured, nestled close to her signature dark locks. Her hair was pulled back into a bun, and she wore a somewhat severe and moody look.

The cut of the one-shoulder dress was such that it clung to her every curve, exposing her taut midriff and hugging her ample bust. At the same time, a great expanse of skin was flaunted by the elegant gown, highlighting Richie’s flawless complexion.

Despite looking less than impressed with her surroundings, Sofia Richie did take the time to do a little makeup before strutting her stuff. A sexy pink lip with a distinct sheen catches a bit of light from the camera flash.

The caption attached to the image was somewhat confusing — a stern reminder that just because one might be the subject of a photo, they may not actually own the rights to that particular picture. Giving a shout-out to photograph licensing platform Backgrid in the caption, many of Sofia Richie’s fans took to the comments section to express their confusion as to whether or not the racy night-life picture was promotional or not.

One user wrote, “I legit don’t get the caption??? is she calling them out or it’s and [sic] ad for the paps agency?” while another Instagram fan asked, “Did they pay you to post this? I’m confused.”

Despite all of the hubbub surround artistic rights and other legal considerations, nearly 100,000 of Sofia’s most ardent admirers had taken the time to give her snapshot a like in very short order.

Sofia Richie has been making headlines for some time now, particularly for her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. As Hollywood Life details, many elements of their relationship have seen a negotiation process between Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and herself — and now, Richie is hoping that Scott might take her away on a romantic vacation.

Just the two of them, to clarify.