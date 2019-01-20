’90 Day Fiance’ Star Fernanda Flores Finally Addresses Split From Jonathan Rivera

The sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has just ended, but not all of the couples are enjoying a happily ever after. Soon after the camera stopped rolling, one of the show’s most memorable duos, Jonathan Rivera and his Mexican love Fernanda Flores, officially called it quits. During an interview with In Touch Weekly, Rivera confirmed the separation, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

After the breakup made headlines, Flores took a break from social media and has refused to answer questions about her relationship from fans and followers. The 20-year-old has recently returned to Instagram, and it seems she’s ready to share her side of the story, according to a report from Soap Dirt. Based on the report, it looks like Flores is putting the blame on her realtor husband.

Flores posted a photo of herself on Instagram and a fan took the opportunity to comment on the couple’s relationship, by telling Flores she needed to “go back and fix things with her husband” instead of lying to herself. The reality TV star responded to the fan to clarify the situation.

“He is the one with no intentions of fix [sic] our marriage,” she explained.

She also tweeted a statement in Spanish, which when translated, said that she is “tired of being quiet, submissive, peaceful, and stupid.” The tweet also said she’s done being hopeful about the possibility of repairing her marriage. She ended the tweet with a sentence in English.

“Is he done? Guess what? I’m done too!”

Reality blogger John Yates also posted a screenshot — on Instagram — of a heated exchange between the estranged lovers.

The couple met while Rivera was on vacation in Mexico. They dated for about three months before he proposed and filed for a K-1 visa so Flores could legally relocate to the United States. There is a significant age difference between the two, but during the series, they were determined to make it work. However, after the show ended, it looks like their relationship was quick to crumble.

Rivera has since stated he is open to the idea of returning to a reality show for another chance at love when the time is right, and Flores seems to be focused on creating a name for herself in the modeling industry and as a YouTube star.

Both parties seem adamant that there is no room for reconciliation, so it is possible that an official divorce filing will soon follow. However, since Flores is in the United States on a K-1 visa — and Rivera might still be technically responsible for his estranged wife — there could be complications depending on Flores’s current status.