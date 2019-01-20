Justin Bieber Asks For Invite To Kylie Jenner’s Beach Getaway

Jenner has been sharing plenty of pictures of her luxurious beach vacation.

Justin Bieber thinks him and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, should have received an invitation to pal Kylie Jenner’s beach vacation, People is reporting. Jenner has been sharing plenty of pictures of her and her loved ones posing in paradise on her Instagram account. Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, and her boyfriend and father of her child, rapper Travis Scott. Also in tow was Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. While Jenner has been uploading plenty of steamy bikini pictures — as well as adorable pictures of Stormi — Bieber decided to comment on a photo she posted of an idyllic scene. The picture showed a pool leading out to the bright blue ocean, with plenty of palm-trees framing the photo.

“Don’t ever wanna leave,” she wrote in the caption.

From Bieber’s comment on the pic, it appears the singer was a little jealous!

“Wow lucky where’s the invite to hails and i,” he wrote.

“lolll you love birds can come next time,” Jenner wrote in response.

It makes sense that Jenner only brought along the people she’s closest to, as the vacation was mainly an early celebration of little Stormi’s birthday. It’s hard to believe the child will be a whole year old on February 1. Stormi appears to be enjoying her time near the beach, as Jenner shared in one of her caption’s that the girl was in “heaven.” Jenner, Woods, and Stormi even all donned matching neon green bathing suits at one point.

It’s unknown what Jenner plans on doing for her daughter’s actual birthday. The makeup mogul has been thinking about the party possibilities for a while. When Stormi turned 5 months, Jenner was already contemplating first birthday plans.

“I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic,” she said at the time. “I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it. So I have to think of something else.” Her nieces North and Penelope, daughters of Kim and Kourtney respectively, had a joint unicorn birthday party last year.

Along with Stormi’s birthday, rumors are swirling that Jenner may soon be planning a wedding. Sources say she and Scott are “looking to get married soon.”

“Things are in a great place with Travis,” said the sources. “They’re always together and just really happy.”

As for Bieber and Baldwin, they’re already married, after some quick courthouse nuptials in September. Now, the happy couple is planning a wedding ceremony that their family and friends can attend.