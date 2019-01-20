Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler’s Wife, Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Bikini Snapshot

Kristin Cavallari is becoming something of a household name as late, achieving fame as the wife of NFL great Jay Cutler as well as in hosting her very own reality show, Very Cavallari. Originally attaining fame in the 2000s as one of the cast members of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and going on to have a very vibrant career thereafter, the blonde bombshell has been making headlines for quite some time now.

Little has changed in this regard, as her most recent Instagram snapshot shows that she still has an appetite for attention. In this particular image, Kristin can be seen sitting at the edge of a luxurious pool, her backside on full display in a very tight orange swimsuit.

Turning to half-profile and lightly resting her hand on the edge of the pool, the wife of the retired quarterback seems to want to inject some artistic elements into the photograph. This notion is further reinforced by the inclusion of shade — in diagonal slats — in the aesthetic composition, as well as by the pensive yet pouty expression on Kristin Cavallari’s face.

Accessorizing her sultry look with a delicate gold chair, white-painted fingernails, and an enormous straw hat — the reality TV starlet shows the world that she has a unique gift for making a stylistic impression.

Keeping the caption of the photo quite simple, Kristin lets her iconic beauty and enviable figure speak for itself. Her most recent share was clearly appreciated by her legions of devotees on social media however, attracting over 50,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in very short order.

One user wrote, “Where did you get this fabulous tiny little hat?” while another Instagram fan quipped, “what a hat lol.”

Kristin Cavallari has been making headlines most recently for showing off her dance moves — and her famous body — while filming the new season of her smash-hit reality show. As the Daily Mail reports, the blonde bombshell strutted her stuff in a very revealing bikini while on location in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Donning a very skimpy chocolate and pink bandeau bikini — one which left almost nothing to the imagination — Kristin pranced for an array of cameras.

While it’s quite clear that the mother and savvy businesswoman has seen her star rise ever since she first hit the scene, 2019 promises to be a banner year for Kristin Cavallari. With the second season of Very Cavallari set to air later in the year and her Instagram following ticking upward with each new sexy snapshot that she shares, there’s no looking back for the red-hot star.