Cristen Harper, Girlfriend Of Rams Quarterback Jared Goff, Shares Very Revealing Bikini Picture On Instagram

Jared Goff has a beautiful new girlfriend, Cristen Harper, and he’s reportedly keeping the relationship under wraps so it doesn’t distract his teammates.

As Goff and the Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, reports have surfaced about his alleged relationship with the bikini model. The New York Post noted that the 24-year-old Goff has been quietly dating Harper, but that their relationship is not yet “Instagram official.”

In fact, there is not much known about Cristen Harper beyond the racy photos she shares online for her 192,000 followers and the fact that she works for the famous Wilhelmina modeling agency.

While there may not yet be any pictures of Jared Goff on Cristen Harper’s Instagram page, the flood of fans looking to learn more about Goff’s girlfriend will find plenty of revealing pictures of the model herself. Harper’s page is filled with skin-baring photos of all sorts. And though Goff himself may not make an appearance on his girlfriend’s page, he does get some name-checks in the comments from fans who note how lucky the Pro Bowl quarterback seems to be.

Goff himself has remained focused on his task at hand, trying to bring his team back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly two decades. The quarterback is doing so with quite a selfless attitude — Goff spoke to the team’s official website, saying that the offense has reached record levels thanks to contributions from everyone.

“I think it’s just overall ownership by everybody,” he said. “At my position I try to own it as best I can. But I think seeing the receivers and the running backs and up front owning it as it is their own and really understanding every in and out of it, and understanding why we’re doing things has really taken us to the next level.”

It’s not clear if Cristen Harper could get more attention if the Los Angeles Rams win and reach the Super Bowl, or if Jared Goff will prefer to continue keeping the reported relationship under wraps. It’s not uncommon in either the conference championship round or Super Bowl for cameras to spot player wives and girlfriends in the crowd, though given the recent reports it could be that Goff and his girlfriend choose to abstain from the spotlight.

