‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 Spoilers — First Alliance Is Formed

Find out who the duo is targeting.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother U.S. Season 2.

The 12 houseguests of Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 have been in the house for several days now, and fans will get their first glimpse of how things are going Monday night when the show debuts on CBS. Fans were treated to 15 minutes on the live feeds Thursday night when the first head of household (HOH) was revealed as well. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte took home the first HOH of the season, but no nominees have been put up for eviction yet.

Newsweek is reporting on the first alliance of the season, which was formed between actors Joey Lawrence and Jonathan Bennett. Joey first gained fame on the hit sitcom Blossom in the ’90s and was known for his “Whoa” catchphrase. Mean Girls fans will recognize Jonathan as Aaron Samuels from the cult-classic comedy. It’s no surprise that the two actors came together in an alliance.

The publication cited a tweet from notorious Big Brother spoiler account on Twitter, @realvegasbackup. Vegas reported the two men had similar energy and were drawn to one another. The first target for the alliance is Olympian Lolo Jones, who has been known for her drama-igniting ways on fellow reality program The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros on MTV.

Vegas was also reporting that the celebrities have been in the house for almost a week now, with their first full day being this past Monday. The spoiler account also said houseguests began talking about their lives outside of the house rather quickly, with Anthony Scaramucci even discussing what it was like to be a part of Trump’s presidency. The former White House Communications Director apparently revealed he never liked President Trump and was fired after only 10 days because he was the only person who disagreed with him.

Scaramucci presence on CBB is mirroring Omarosa Manigault’s time on Season 1 of the hit show, where she revealed tons of details during her time in the White House. Thousands of people tuned in just to see what she would say about Trump which skyrocketed ratings. The series’ debut episode brought in over seven million viewers, many of which tuned in just for her.

Other celebrities appearing on CBBUS are Dina Lohan, Tom Green, Ricky Williams, Natalie Eva Marie, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Kato Kaelin.

Episode 1 of CBBUS airs January 21 on CBS, followed by Episode 2 on January 22. Stay tuned with the Inquisitr for more spoilers as the three-week series continues.