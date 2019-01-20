Watch New England Patriots Vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, AFC Conference Championship

Needing a win to get to their third straight Super Bowl, the New England Patriots find themselves underdogs as they go into Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

Since Bill Belichick has been the coach and Tom Brady as been the quarterback — a combination that came together in 2001 — the New England Patriots have played 38 NFL playoff games. But in those 38 games, according to CBS Sports, the Patriots have gone in as underdogs in the Las Vegas sports books only six times. Sunday will make it seven out of 39, as New England goes into their eighth straight AFC Championship game as three-point underdogs to the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, in a game that could put the Pats into their third straight Super Bowl — or the Chiefs into their third Super Bowl ever, and first since 1970. The game will live stream from Arrowhead Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL AFC Conference Championship game matchup between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Central Standard Time, 10 a.m. PT, at 76,416-seat Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 20. That start time will be 6:40 p.m Eastern Standard Time, 3:40 p.m. Pacific. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, January 21, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 8:40 a.m. Western Time.

The game also pits what Slate.com called “the two most consistently successful NFL coaches of the 21st century” against each other as Belichick faces Andy Reid, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to four straight NFC title games and a Super Bowl — which he lost to Belichick and the Patriots in 2005. Despite a long run of successful teams, Reid has never won a Super Bowl, while Belichick has five Lombardi trophies in his cabinet.

The Patriots and Chiefs finished with only one game separating them, with Kansas City at 12-4 and New England at 11-5, and the Patriots prevailed in the teams’ only meeting during the season, a wild shootout in Foxborough on October 14. New England finally pulled it out, winning 43-40 on a field goal by Steven Gostkowski as time expired, after Brady led the Pats on a six-play, three-minute drive, as Pro Football Reference recorded.

Bill Belichik (l) matches wits with Andy Reid (r) in Sunday’s AFC championship game. Al Bello / Getty Images

