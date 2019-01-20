‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Flaunts Cleavage, Toned Abs In White Sports Bra & Sweatpants

Lala Kent is quickly seeing her star rise in the realm of reality TV as she continues to make waves on smash-hit series Vanderpump Rules. No stranger to commanding a great deal of attention on television and on social media, Lala Kent also made headlines when she showed up to a Criss Angel show wearing a provocative outfit, per the Daily Mail.

In her most recent Instagram snapshot, one taken at the “Mindfreak” grand opening put off by Criss Angel, Lala Kent can be seen confidently striking a pose in a pair of baggy gray sweatpants and an extremely tight white sports bra. The zippered top hugs Lala’s natural curves, accentuating her bust and creating a great deal of cleavage. Also on display is the reality TV starlet’s enviable silhouette and extremely toned abs. Having tinted her locks a tawny blonde, and styling her tresses in loose waves, Lala appears to be trying something a bit different from her usual brunette hue.

Lala chose to go a little light on the makeup for the evening event, wearing a bit of smoky eyeshadow and a nude lip. Pouting for the camera and looking just slightly past the lens, the Vanderpump Rules actress also chose to accessorize with a silver and yellow clutch, one which she lightly grasps in her right hand.

Giving Criss Angel a shout-out in the caption — as well as Robert Earl, Chairman of Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino — it was indeed gracious of Lala to show her appreciation for having been invited to the performance. It would seem that her many fans and followers also appreciated Lala Kent’s racy share, with over 10,000 users giving her sultry outfit a like. Over 150 individuals took the time to leave her a note in the comments section, with most of the messages being complimentary in nature.

One user wrote, “Only you can make sweatpants look high end. Gorgeous!” while another Instagram fan quipped, “Love the lighter hair!! You look amazing!”

Lala Kent has been making headlines most recently for rumors suggesting that she may leave the cast of Vanderpump Rules at the conclusion of Season 7. According to Celebrity Insider, a source close to Lala says that the star is concerned the show may hurt her blooming romance with fiance Randall Emmett.

“Lala is strongly considering leaving the show after she and Randall tie the knot… she doesn’t want her marriage to fail because of her reality TV career.”