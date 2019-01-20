‘SNL’ Pokes Fun At Government Shutdown During ‘Weekend Update’

"Well, guys, we were off for a month, but conveniently, so was the government," Colin Jost said.

SNL returned from its month long winter break last night, welcoming back Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. The comedians wasted no time bringing up the partial government shutdown which has now lasted for nearly a month. The shutdown, brought about by President Trump’s determination to secure funding for the border wall, served as the primary focus of Saturday evening’s program, according to Popculture Media.

Unsurprisingly, Jost was quick to bring up Trump’s fast food feast held at the White House this week. The president welcomed the Clemson University football team to the White House for a dinner of Burger King, McDonald’s, and Pizza Hut. Many criticized Trump for the fast food dinner, saying the money would have been better spent providing assistance to the thousands of Americans out of work. “President Trump, the man who said he would own the shutdown, clearly does not care about the people who are working unpaid, who can’t afford basic things like food,” the SNL personality said. “But why would he care? He’s a billionaire who controls all the hamburgers in the world.”

Only hours before the show, Trump appeared live from the White House with an important announcement regarding the government shutdown. Many hoped that his message would involve positive news regarding the government being reopened in the near future. However, the president instead outlined a deal allowing temporary protection for “Dreamers” in exchange for the funding needed to build the border wall structure. Democrats were quick to reject the deal.

“He went on television today with a new proposal to end the shutdown, and that proposal was basically, ‘You give me $5.7 billion, and I’ll give you back the Dreamers,'” Jost said. “Am I the only one who thinks that sounds like a hostage negotiation? I can’t wait to see his written proposal.”

Jost mocked Trump, saying he trusts him just about as much as disgraced musician R. Kelly. Kelly has faced extreme media backlash recently after new accusations of assault and sexual misconduct with minors. “I trust a promise from Donald Trump about as much as I trust R. Kelly in a Claire’s boutique,” Jost said.

The inspiration for much of SNL’s “Weekend Update” content, Trump has frequently voiced his disapproval for the show and its hosts. He has yet to comment on this week’s particular segment, and has instead been busy promoting his new deal on social media.