Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Curvy Backside In Latest Instagram Snap

The singer also made an awkward admission in the caption of the photo.

In one of Ariana Grande’s latest Instagram posts, you can see the ponytail is definitely back. At least you could before she deleted it. For the now deleted Instagram image, the pop princess struck a feline-like pose in the snap, arching her back and putting her curvy backside front and center for her 143 million plus Instagram followers’ appreciation. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer looked pretty in pink, and the blush-hue is the dominating theme in the sultry photo.

A pink bedroom functioned as the backdrop in the photo, and Ariana Grande was shown posing on a white shag carpet. The 25-year-old rocked a pair of tight pink pants and a halter top that emphasized the stunner’s decolletage. Her fierce and long ponytail is flowing down her shoulders, almost onto the carpet below her. The signature ‘tail may be a deftly applied hair extension because not too long ago, the popular singer debuted a much shorter, blonde ‘do on one of her Instagram photos.

Ariana Grande topped the look off with pink lip gloss on her full lips, pink eye shadow, dark pink stilettos and a touch of cat eye to match her feline-like crouch. She also had a on a pair of matching earrings that dangled prettily from her earlobes. Also, if the caption of the photo is to be believed, the pink opaque fanny pack Grande was wearing… contained tampons in it. “Tru story,” she wrote to her fans.

However, the fact that Ariana Grande was carrying feminine products in her fanny pack didn’t detract from her sexiness, and the comment section of the post literally erupted with over a million likes in less than 20 minutes. One fan described Grande’s look as “flawless,” while another wrote that “they loved this angle.”

Others remarked on the relatable aspect of having something trendy to hold your unmentionables. Take follower olive.oil.24, for instance, who wrote, “Useful fanny pack I guess.” Another fan wrote this confusing line, “My tampon Ish [sic] out of this world after seeing this.”

Take note, this isn’t the first time Ariana Grande struck the crouch and let her locks flow freely, either.

Other fans of Ariana Grande proclaimed their love for her hot single, “Thank U Next” after seeing the Instagram shot. Cassiewithclass commented, “I’ve listened to this song on repeat probably too many times.”

Earlier, Ariana Grande switched from whimsical to political in an Instagram post that made a play on the “Thank U Next” single. However, in the place of the words “Thank U Next,” the signs in her Instagram pic say “F**** *, Next.” Fan reaction indicates that the incendiary words are clearly a reference and dig aimed at the current president.

The pic opened up some thoughtful discourse with Ariana Grande’s fans. They went on to comment about the current political atmosphere, including such subjects as building the border wall. Fans seemingly were divided over the subject with one writing, “This is the best thing ever,” while others wanted to know why the sign holders were “hating on Trump.”