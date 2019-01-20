Elsa Hosk Poses Wearing Just A Robe In Chic Photo From Paris

Elsa Hosk is enjoying a Parisian getaway, and her newest Instagram post shows her sipping a drink out of a glass in a luxurious hotel room. The model posed for the photo wearing just a white robe, which was falling off her shoulders. She held the robe together with her left hand, and her left leg was visible as she sat at a desk. Her Instagram Stories showed that it was a rainy day in Paris the other day, but she said it’s still romantic. Other Stories revealed her breakfast in a fancy restaurant, plus she took a short video of herself sitting next to a bright pink Chanel bag.

Hosk has already been traveling a lot this year; she was in Japan earlier this month for an engagement with Revolve. Yesterday, she posted a throwback photo from the trip, which included a couple of black-and-white photos of her posing next to lanterns. The model wore plaid pants and a leather jacket, along with white sneakers. Before that, Elsa shared her take on the 10 year challenge, which was a series of portraits of her from a decade ago. She looked just as gorgeous then as she does now, with the same shade of blonde hair.

And while Elsa has become a well-known model, especially thanks to her work with Victoria’s Secret, she’s not gung-ho about being recognized as such, detailed the Daily Mail.

“I was on a plane the other day, and a guy leaned over to my seat, asking: ‘Are you a Victoria’s Secret Angel? Are you Elsa?’ I was like, no, not now I’m not. When I’m all made up and in my lingerie, yes, I am, but not now.”

Plus, now that Hosk is older, she is glad that her mom was there for her when she started off in the modeling world.

“Now, if I see someone that young modelling, I’m like, no, go home, this is crazy! If I had a daughter, I wouldn’t let her model until she was 18.”

With that being said, it’s not uncommon for models to start out in the industry at a very young age. Many successful models today were scouted while they were in their pre-teen years, and have had a head start on much of their competition. A good example of a successful young model today is Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber. She’s only 17-years-old, but has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with.