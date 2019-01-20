‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 Spoilers — First Head Of Household Reavealed

The first HOH is here!

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother is set to debut Monday night on CBS, but the first Head of Household has already been revealed. The new season of the hit reality series will feature athletes, actors, reality personalities, and even a politician. Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Dina Lohan, Ricky Williams, Natalie Eva Marie, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Ryan Lochte, Anthony Scaramucci, and Kato Kaelin make up Season 2 of CBBUS, and the first HOH winner isn’t too shocking.

According to Gold Derby, Ryan Lochte was revealed to be the first Head of Household after fans were given a sneak peek of the live feeds. The Olympian might have had his fair share of scandal, but he’s definitely a formidable athlete who will be tough to beat in physical challenges.

This past Thursday, fans were allowed to watch 15 minutes of live feeds where it didn’t take long before the HOH winner was announced. At that point in time, there were no nominations and no subsequent Power of Veto competition or meeting. There were also no details on what kind of competition the house guests participated in, and who lost first.

Ryan Lochte wants to win over America on Celebrity Big Brother https://t.co/N29VRR5MlA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 18, 2019

Fans of CBBUS will remember actress Shannon Elizabeth took home the first HOH in Season 1 but soon lost her title in a twist to Keisha Knight Pulliam. Pulliam nominated Chuck Liddell and James Maslow for eviction, with the UFC fighter getting the first boot out of the door. Marissa Jaret-Winokur ended up taking home the first place prize in Season 1, with her close friend and alliance member Ross Matthews taking home second place.

Whether Lochte will remain on top in Season 2 remains to be seen, but the swimmer admitted to being nervous about the whole process to Entertainment Weekly.

“I never get nervous before the Olympics, but I’m actually getting nervous to go on Celebrity Big Brother.”

Lochte also hoped opinions of the public would change when CBBUS aired this time around.

“I want America to really see me for me, the loving, caring. I’m sensitive, I’m giving, and I put everyone before me,” the swimmer commented.

Ryan Lochte Will Train While on Big Brother https://t.co/SoCA1VTRu0 — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) January 20, 2019

Lochte was notoriously a part of a fake robbery scandal during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and is desperate need of a public makeover.

Episode 1 of CBBUS airs January 21 on CBS, followed by Episode 2 on January 22. Stay tuned with the Inquisitr for more spoilers as the three-week series continues.