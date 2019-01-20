Celebs Attend 2019 Women’s March Despite Past Controversy

The march for women's rights ended up being a star-studded event.

Celebs came out in droves to the 2019 Women’s March, People is reporting. Most celebrities came to the marches held in New York City and Los Angeles, but marches were being held all over the nation. The first ever women’s march took place in 2017 to protest against President Trump and his policies. The movement has since become a tradition.

One notable attendee of the NYC march was actor Bryan Cranston, who shared footage of the protest on his Instagram account. Cranston filmed the video from the balcony at the Belasco Theater, so he had a great vantage point that showed just how many people were marching. Cranston is currently starring in Network on Broadway.

In Los Angeles, Connie Britton, Evan Rachel Wood, Laverne Cox, Lea Thompson, Adam Rippon, and Ingrid Michaelson were spotted. Britton was one of the A-list speakers at the event, along with Sarah Hyland, Marisa Tomei, and Lance Bass. Laura Dern was also scheduled to speak to the crowd, but her flight from France was delayed. The Big Little Lies actress broke the bad news to her fans via social media.

“The great news is we’re on Air France and our pilot is female and globally only three percent of pilots are female,” she said. “So while you’re all marching, thank you so much. We have a lot of work to do so keep marching. Happy Women’s March!”

Similarly, Amy Schumer — who is currently pregnant — was unable to make an appearance but shared a sweet message to the marchers on her Instagram accompanied with a sonogram of her baby.

“Sending strength to all of the women marching today!!” she wrote in the caption. “We won’t stop cause we can’t stop! Even my baby knows it.”

While it definitely seems that a massive amount of people turned up for the march, it’s been reported that marches across the nation have all seen a lower turnout this year. This could be due to the controversy surrounding the movement as of late. Co-president of Women’s March Inc., Tamika Mallory, has been criticized for associating with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has often voiced anti-Semitic and homophobic viewpoints. Mallory appeared on The View to address the scandal and said that while she does not agree “with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements,” she still appreciates what he’s done for the black community.

An exposé in the Jewish news magazine Tablet also made accusations of antisemitism among the higher-ups of the organization. Women’s March Inc. has repeatedly denied these accusations. Even so, many took to platforms such as Twitter, explaining that they would no longer be supporting the march.