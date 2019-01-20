‘Black Panther’ Almost Had A Different Ending

The ending scene in Oakland only showed up in rewites.

One of the biggest movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost had an entirely different ending. It turns out a line spoken by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) was removed from the final cut, which would have dramatically changed the tone of the film.

In a new interview with Cinemablend, Black Panther editor Michael Shawver revealed that the United Nations scene — where T’Challa is addressing a full room about his nation of Wakanda — was supposed to be the last scene in the film. The scene was ultimately moved to the mid-credit mark. Co-editor Debbie Berman made a comment to Shawver and director Ryan Coogler, noting that in the original cut, T’Challa had not learned the lesson of the story because of one of Killmonger’s last lines.

“With reshoots Ryan wanted to do a new ending, and it’s a whole bigger thing with the scene where Killmonger dies… What we shot originally, and in the script, was Killmonger saying ‘It’s beautiful, but what are you going to do for everybody in the world who can’t see this?’… And it was great. It was powerful, it was awesome, but it was problematic for a few reasons. One, we realized that just as a character, for the journey of T’Challa, he can’t get the answer to the movie and what he needs to do from the villain – like straight-up exactly what he needs. And that’s kind of what was happening. Secondly, it was a great performance, and [Michael B. Jordan] brought it, and it was painful to watch because you kind of don’t want this guy to die, but it didn’t fit his character,” Shawver revealed.

Black Panther Originally Had A Different Ending – https://t.co/i9cfGpmVZ3 pic.twitter.com/k0Ypf8lhPX — Screen Rant (@screenrant) January 20, 2019

This prompted Coogler to rewrite the ending and add the Oakland scene, which fans know takes place at end of the film. This is where T’Challa comes full circle and goes back to where Killmonger was raised, buying the apartment building and other surrounding buildings to create the Wakanda Outreach Program.

“Ryan went off in his lab and did his brilliant work that he does as a writer, and wrote the final scene in Oakland where he goes with Shuri and shows the Royal Talon fighter to those kids, and specifically a kid that kinda looks like a young Killmonger. Basically, him showing them that, and buying those buildings, and the Wakandan Outreach Program was in spirit what originally we had Killmonger tell him. ‘If people can just see this. If people can see their own potential then things would be different.’ And so that was done in a new scene where we see what T’Challa has done. And then at the very, very, very end, the last line is that kid looking at him and saying, ‘Who are you?’ And that is the theme of the movie, of identity. Who are you? And he doesn’t need to answer it, because he just answered it for us.”

The editor of #BlackPanther reveals the original ending of the film https://t.co/A0SzbOC6Qb — entertainment.ie (@entertainmentIE) January 17, 2019

Shawver revealed he and Coogler watched plenty of YouTube videos and browsed lists of the greatest movie endings of all time, taking inspiration from The Godfather when rewriting their now-famous ending.

Black Panther was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to be nominated for a Golden Globe Best Picture award and could receive an Oscar nod in the coming week.