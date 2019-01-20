‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Spoilers — Elimination Matchups Revealed

Find out which teams sent who home on "War of the Worlds."

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds is just a little over two weeks away and spoilers are revealing everything from those eliminated in the first episode’s Rookie Purge, to who walks away with the first place prize. This article will focus on the elimination rounds, namely which teams took out others in the Killing Floor arena.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, nine teams of two were knocked out one after the other before the remaining teams dissolved into singles. The first team to be eliminated was Ashley Mitchell and Chase McNary. Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett followed second and CT Tamburello and Julia Nolan were nixed third. In order, subsequent eliminations were Natalie Negrotti and JP Andrade, Zach Nichols and Zahida Allen, Leroy Garrett and Shaleen Sutherland, Amanda Garcia and Josh Martinez, Jenna Compono and Gus Smyrnios, Kam Williams and Ashley Cain, and Da’Vonne Rogers and Stephen Bear.

There were plenty of surprises in the first several eliminations with Challenge legend Johnny Bananas going home second, followed by fellow veteran CT Tamburello, who went home right after. Another major shock was the first round elimination of Ashley Mitchell who took home the first-place prize on last season on Final Reckoning.

Just as interesting as the eliminations were the people who sent them home. The Challenge Fandom page is reporting that Ashley and Chase were eliminated by Hunter and Georgia which must have been highly satisfying to Hunter, who was cheated out of $500,000 by his partner last season. Ashley and Hunter won Final Reckoning and the former was given the choice to keep the $1 million prize for herself or to split it with her partner. Ashley decided to keep the million dollars because she felt Hunter had treated her poorly all season. While this elimination won’t earn him $500,000, it will definitely be satisfying for Hunter to send his ultimate nemesis home.

CT and Julia, as well as Natalie and JP, were both eliminated by Kyle and Mattie. For now, it’s unknown if this was a three-team challenge or if Kyle and Mattie won in back to back elimination challenges.

Zach and Zahida were knocked out in elimination by Wes and Dee, while Amanda and Josh lost their elimination to Kam and Ashley. The Fandom did not report on how Johnny and Morgan were eliminated. It’s unknown at this point if they lost in some sort of purge challenge, or if they met their match in the Killing Floor arena.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts February 6 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.