Ja Rule Defends His Role In The Notorious Fyre Festival

The Fyre Festival was a planned high-end music festival which was meant to attract Instagram infuencers and other high-powered millennials to an island in the Bahamas in the spring of 2017. But the festival soon collapsed, with none of the promised infrastructure having been built, and the entire thing was captured on social media in real time.

The festival’s parent company was Fyre Media, which was co-founded by entrepreneur Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule. Following the festival’s collapse, McFarland was indicted, later pleading guilty to wire fraud and receiving a six-year sentence. Ja Rule has faced no criminal charges, but he has been named in several lawsuits related to the botched festival, including a $100 million action filed in California.

Now, as two different documentaries have arrived telling the story of what went wrong with Fyre, Ja Rule has defended his part in the disaster.

“I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!!,” the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, said on Twitter Sunday. “I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???”

The story of the Fyre Festival was told in a pair of documentaries that both arrived on streaming services last week. Fyre Fraud is available on Hulu, while Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, is now on Netflix. Ja Rule did not agree to sit for an interview for either documentary, although footage of him appears in both. McFarland was interviewed in the Hulu doc, as reported by Inqusitr, and was paid for his participation.

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

The new comments by the rapper are in line with the position he has taken in interviews ever since the Fyre Festival debacle, which is that he had huge ambitions for the festival, and that none of the fraud was his doing.

“I should’ve been more on top of things,” Ja Rule said on a TV show called Drink Champs, as quoted by Billboard last September. “I should’ve, you know, not trusted people with certain things. And maybe… I’m positive things wouldn’t have been like that. That part of it, I take all responsibility. And I’m like, f*ck, I wish I wasn’t running around on tour, moving around, not being on top of the whole situation like I should’ve been.”

Ja Rule made news last year when his longtime enemy 50 Cent purchased all 200 front-row tickets for a Ja Rule concert, to ensure that the seats would be empty, Complex reported at the time.