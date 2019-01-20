Newly Leaked Photos Of Samsung Galaxy S10 With Cases Could Confirm Long-Rumored Features For Three Variants

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks have gone live, and with one month remaining before the South Korean company’s 10th-anniversary flagships arrive, the leaked photos could offer confirmation for a number of features and specifications that have been rumored for the past several months.

As recapped by TechRadar, the photos were first shared on Twitter Friday night by reputed leaker Evan Blass, which makes it very likely that the images are legitimate Galaxy S10 leaks. The publication added that the photos showcased all of the three Galaxy S10 variants that are expected to get announced in February — the budget-priced S10E and the higher-end S10 and S10 Plus — and were noteworthy because the phones all came with cases attached to them.

Given how all three variants were photographed with cases, the leaks do not offer too many clues regarding the Samsung Galaxy S10’s design lines and how they may differ from those on last year’s Galaxy S9. But even with these design elements apparently camouflaged, TechRadar noted that several rumored features were not hidden by the casing, including a dual-lens rear camera for the S10E and a more premium triple-lens setup for the S10 and S10 Plus. All three variants were shown to have dual-lens front camera setups on the top right corner of the display.

The #GalaxyS10 is expected to come in three variants, ranging from the Galaxy S10E to the Galaxy S10+https://t.co/FDbSh2F0jT — Express Technology (@ExpressTechie) January 20, 2019

In addition to the rear and front camera, the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint sensor setup was also hinted at in the new leaks. According to TechRadar, the photos suggest that all three Galaxy S10 variants will likely come with in-display fingerprint readers instead of the usual sensors on the back. While it wasn’t hinted at by the leaks, the publication added that the Galaxy S10 is expected to be powered by new chipsets — Samsung’s Exynos 9820 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855. As previously hinted by Forbes, Samsung will likely continue with tradition by shipping most international versions with the former processor and select versions, including the U.S. edition, with the latter.

Given the numerous features and specifications teased on the recently published leaks, TechRadar predicted that Samsung might not have too many surprises in store when the Galaxy S10 gets launched on February 20. However, there might be another much-anticipated Samsung device – the company’s so-called “Galaxy F” foldable phone – that could be taking a bow at the event. As speculated last week by MS Power User, Samsung’s use of the tagline “Unfolding The Future” to advertise next month’s launch event could be a sign that the foldable phone will be debuting along with the Galaxy S10.