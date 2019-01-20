‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Former WWE Star Natalie Eva Marie Is ‘In It To Win It’

The second edition of Celebrity Big Brother is about to premiere on CBS, and the houseguests have given their last interviews, before being locked up for three weeks without any contact with the outside world.

Former WWE wrestler and actress Natalie Eva Marie is one of the contestants vying for the $250,000 grand prize and the 34-year-old plans on being the last woman standing.

“I think I’m going to win Big Brother because not only can I handle the physicality of the challenges, but I’m mentally tough, and I’m ready to play the game, and I’m competitive at heart, so I’m gonna stay in it to win it,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

However, there are 11 other stars in the house who feel the exact same way. As the Inquisitr previously reported, in addition to Eva Marie, actor Jonathan Bennett, singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton, singer-songwriter and Real Housewife Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, Olympian Lolo Jones, actor and former O.J. Simpson pal Kato Kaelin, actor Joey Lawrence, Olympian Ryan Lochte, professional momager Dina Lohan, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and former NFL running back Ricky Williams make up the Season 2 Celebrity Big Brother cast.

Monty Brinton / CBS

The California native with the purple hair may have an edge over some of her roommates, though. She is very familiar with reality television after spending six seasons on the E! series Total Divas.

“Being on Total Divas definitely prepared me because, when you’re on a reality show, you’re used to cameras following you. However, the big difference with Big Brother is they do not turn off,” explained Eva Marie.

She said that she has to remember to be aware that the 87 high-definition cameras and more than 100 microphones will be on 24/7, and that she can’t do certain things that she would normally do in the privacy of her own home, like “step out of the shower to grab a towel.”

However, one thing that might just affect her willpower to finish the competition is being away from her husband of four years, certified trainer Jonathan Coyle.

In her Celebrity Big Brother profile on the CBS website, the Mexican and Italian beauty revealed that one of her favorite activities is “spending time” with her hubby. She also said that living with “no husband” will probably be the most difficult part of staying the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on CBS on Monday, January 21, at 8 p.m.