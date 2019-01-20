‘Playboy’ Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Skimpy Corset

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous body on her social media accounts, and a recent pic posted by the bombshell is no different. On Friday, the Esquire model took to her Instagram to show off her ample cleavage in a skimpy corset, and her 8.3 million followers went wild for the snap.

In the selfie, Pelas showed off her buxom chest by wearing a skimpy, lace-up corset that left little to the imagination. The white number was busted open, and featured delicate lace around the side. The sexy top had thin straps, which showed off her toned arms.

The Maxim model wore slightly smokey eye makeup that made her mossy colored eyes pop. She used contouring to make her flawless features stand out, and rocked a pretty pink lipstick that highlighted her plump pout. Pelas wore her golden locks in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and down her body.

Pelas has posted several unique shots to her Instagram lately. In a post from earlier this week — as reported by the Inquisitr— the Playboy playmate wowed her fans with a close-up shot of herself that put her cleavage front and center. For that snap, Pelas wore a skimpy red and white bikini, which featured a halter style neck and a low dip in the front that showed off her abundant chest.

For that shot, Pelas wore her honey-colored hair in bouncy waves that she pulled to one side and let spill over her shoulders. She wore a peach colored eye shadow and a mauve lipstick that pulled the attention on her stunning features.

In another Instagram post, the glamour model also did a naughty striptease in a sporty bra and underwear set which she captured for her fans. For that photo, Pelas stood in front of a full-length mirror as she teasingly pulled down one side of her boy short style underwear. She rocked a high ponytail, and the laid back look showed off a more casual side of the model.

Pelas also shared some sexy snaps to her Instagram story. In one shot, she put her cleavage on display in another halter top, while she posed for a selfie with a friend. She also showed off her curves in a skin-hugging turtleneck while she attended a poker tournament, and joked that she knew zero rules about the game, and that was winning with beginner’s luck. She took a video of herself strutting through the casino and gave the camera a flirty kiss.