‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Spoilers — Rookie Purge Plot Twist Revealed

Find out who goes home before the game even begins.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Season 33 of MTV’s the Challenge is just around the corner and as per usual, some cast members are going to get cut on day one. The purge twist has become routine for the franchise since Invasion of the Champions and has sent several players packing before the actual game even begins. Things won’t change for War of the Worlds, as the Challenge Fandom page is reporting that there will be a rookie purge this season, which will eliminate two newcomers right out of the gate.

Rookies for the season include Alán Valdez (Tierra de Reyes), Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach UK), Chase McNary (the Bachelorette), Gus Smyrnios (Floribama Shore), Josh Martinez (Big Brother 19), JP Andrade (Ex on the Beach Brazil), Stephen Bear (Ex on the Beach UK), Theo Campbell (Love Island UK), Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran (Survivor Turkey), Dee Nguyen (Geordie Shore), Georgia Harrison (Love Island UK), Julia Nolan (Big Brother 17), Liz Nolan (Big Brother 17), Mattie Breaux (Party Down South), Morgan Willett (Big Brother: Over the Top), Natalie “Ninja” Duran (American Ninja Warrior), Shaleen Sutherland (Big Brother Canada), and Zahida Allen (Ex on the Beach UK).

Unfortunately for Josh Martinez and Liz Nolan, they were eliminated in the rookie purge. This left Liz’s twin Julia to fend for herself in her first ever Challenge, but things began looking up for Josh rather quickly.

It’s being reported that Amanda Garcia ended up being paired with Josh shortly after the season’s start when he was brought back to replace her first partner, Alan. Alan was injured competing in the rookie purge and required surgery on his hand which caused him to be disqualified from the game. No veterans were eliminated in the purge, which was a breath of fresh air after the last several seasons.

The Invasion of the Champions purge sent Jenna Compono and Hunter Barfield home, and things were turned up by the time Dirty Thirty came around. Season 30 sent home six cast members in the purge which included Darrell Taylor, Amanda Garcia, Devin Walker, Shane Raines, LaToya Jackson, and Simone Kelly. Vendettas saw the purge of Nicole Ramos and Rogan O’Connor, while Final Reckoning famously sent two teams which included Jenna Compono, Jemmye Carroll, Britni Thornton, and Chuck Lowry to the Redemption house, and ultimately home.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts February 6 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.