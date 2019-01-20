Trump Cites This Weekend’s Massive Winter Snowstorm To Poke Fun At Global Warming

'Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!'

On Sunday morning, Donald Trump mocked global warming — something he’s done in the past — by citing the massive winter storm that has gripped much of the country, the Hill is reporting.

In a tweet, the president warned Americans to “be careful,” and then suggested that global warming would actually be a welcome relief.

“Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

It was not the first time Trump used inclement winter weather to mock the idea of global warming. He sent similar tweets during winter storms in 2011 and 2017.

The Trump administration has been openly hostile to the idea of climate change, even to the point of removing the words “climate change” from almost all government websites. He has continually tried to advance the idea that climate change and global warming are hoaxes. For example, as the Hill reported at the time, when his own administration released a damning report about the future if climate change goes unchecked, Trump responded simply, “I don’t believe it.”

115 million people in path of winter storm brace for heavy snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures https://t.co/zs3QGSCmDX pic.twitter.com/yK1gAqbsxx — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2019

The report had suggested that climate change could cost the U.S. billions of dollars annually, and increase the devastation wrought by hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires.

“Without substantial and sustained global mitigation and regional adaptation efforts, climate change is expected to cause growing losses to American infrastructure and property and impede the rate of economic growth over this century.”

Meanwhile, climate scientists insist that local cold conditions and bad winter storms do not in any way disprove climate change or global warming, saying that there is a difference between climate and weather.

Meanwhile, the powerful winter storm that has gripped much of the country these past few days — the second major winter storm in a week — continues to punish the East Coast, after having dumped mountains of snow on large swaths of the Midwest.

As CNN reports, the storm has clogged roads and canceled flights from Kansas all the way to Eastern cities such as Washington and New York, and all points in-between. At least one person – a Kansas road worker – has been killed, and untold numbers have been injured in car accidents across the region.

Meanwhile, according to ABC News, the storm packs a powerful one-two punch, first dropping feet of snow and then bringing in its wake plunging temperatures in the single digits, hampering cleanup efforts.