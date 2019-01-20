Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Backside In Barely-There Bikini Bottoms

Emily Ratajkowski is promoting her swimwear line by posting super sexy snaps of herself modeling the pieces to her personal Instagram account. Emily’s latest post showed the model standing in front of several mirrors to admire her beach-ready outfit and perfectly toned body. Ratajkowski can be seen wearing a white bikini top and a matching pair of thong bikini bottoms, which left little to the imagination and showed off Emily’s firm butt. Emily can be seen holding her hair above her head with a few strands falling down the side of her face and the back of her neck. The model is staring intently at the camera via the mirror on her left as the sun peeking in from the windows around serves to highlight her gorgeous skin.

Fans were clearly delighted as the comment section of Emily’s post was filled with countless emojis and compliments. “You’re so pretty. I can’t look away anymore,” one follower said. “You are hot as fire with your perfect body please send me more pics,” another wrote.

Emily launched her bathing suit collection, Inamorata Swim, in 2017, according to a report from Harper’s Bazaar. At launch, the brand had only six different styles of swimsuits with prices that ranged from $75 to $160. Today, the prices have remained within the same bracket but the line has grown significantly and come in a “variety of colors and patterns,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Emily regularly shows off new styles and additions to the line by modeling them herself and sharing with fans and followers on social media.

The Inamorata Swim Instagram account also features several photos of other models wearing pieces from the collection, as well as several throwback photos of famous faces, including a shot of Cindy Crawford on the beach, a nude maternity shot of Beyoncé, and even a vintage magazine cover with Beverly Johnson.

While chatting with Vogue, Emily explained her fascination with the look and feel of all things vintage.

“I was looking at an old Sports Illustrated from the ’70s, and there was a painted swimsuit on a model’s body and it was just belted,” she said. “I was obsessed with the idea [of a belt] I thought that was so pretty and such a nice way to show the figure. I loved the idea of turning it around.”

She also shared some insight into her Inamorata design process. The model said that it’s important to her to create pieces that accentuate and flatter a woman’s body.