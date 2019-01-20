‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds’ Spoilers – Final Eight And Winner Revealed

The winner is a rookie!

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Who has time to watch a new episode of The Challenge every week when you can find out the winner now? Season 33 of the hit reality competition series premieres on MTV in just over two weeks, and spoilers have already revealed the season’s big winners. According to The Challenge Fandom page, there will be eight players who play in the final challenge after separating from their partners in earlier in the season.

The 34 players were split into teams of two, consisting of one veteran and one rookie. Amanda Garcia and Alán Valdez (Telemundo personality), Ashley Mitchell and Chase McNary (The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach), Cara Maria Sorbello and Theo Campbell (Love Island), Chris “CT” Tamburello and Julia Nolan (Big Brother), Da’Vonne Rogers and Stephen Bear (Geordie Shore), Hunter Barfield and Georgia Harrison (Love Island), Jenna Compono and Gus Smyrnios (Floribama Shore), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Morgan Willett (Big Brother Over the Top), Kam Williams and Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach U.K.), Kyle Christie and Mattie Breaux (Party Down South), Leroy Garrett and Shaleen Sutherland (The Bachelor Canada), Nany González and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran (Survivor Turkey), Natalie Negrotti and JP Andrade (Ex on the Beach Brazil), Paulie Calafiore and Natalie “Ninja” Duran (American Ninja Warrior), Wes Bergmann and Dee Nguyen (Geordie Shore), and Zach Nichols and Zahida Allen (Ex on the Beach) make up the teams for this season.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the eliminated teams in order were as follows:

Johnny Bananas & Morgan Willett

CT Tamburello & Julia Nolan

Natalie Negrotti & JP Andrade

Zach Nichols & Zahida Allen

Leroy Garrett & Shaleen Sutherland

Amanda Garcia & Josh Martinez

Jenna Compono & Gus Smyrnios

Kam Williams & Ashley Cain

Da’Vonne Rogers & Stephen Bear

Teams were non-existent after the elimination of Da’Vonne and Stephen, and four of the remaining 12 single cast members were cut before the final challenge arrived. Nany González, Dee Nguyen, Paulie Calafiore, and Kyle Christie were all eliminated shortly after the teams split.

The Fandom page is reporting that the winner and runner-up of the season were two prospects, which will shock fans when the big episode airs. The top eight finished as follows:

1st Place — Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran (Survivor Turkey)

2nd Place — Theo Campbell (Love Island)

3rd Place — Wes Bergmann

4th Place — Natalie “Ninja” Duran (American Ninja Warrior)

5th Place — Cara Maria Sorbello

6th Place — Hunter Barfield

7th Place — Mattie Breaux (Party Down South)

8th Place — Georgia Harrison (Love Island)

Having the winner and runner-up of War of the Worlds come from other countries — and reality shows not associated with MTV — should have veterans shaking in their boots for Season 34. Wes’s position in the top three should be satisfying for the Challenge veteran, who was on a very long hiatus from the show. Despite appearing in Challenge spinoffs Champs vs. Pros, and Champs vs. Stars, Wes hasn’t been on an official Challenge since Rivals III in 2016.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts February 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV.