‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds’ Spoilers: Elimination Order Revealed

Find out who gets cut before the final eight.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds is just over two weeks away, and those who don’t feel like watching the whole season play out can find out the elimination order now. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 34 cast members were split up into teams of two, consisting of one veteran and one rookie (known as prospects). Toward the season’s end, it will be everyone for themselves as the teams are dissolved.

The prospects reportedly chose their veteran partners at the season’s beginning. The teams are as follows:

Amanda Garcia and Alán Valdez (Telemundo personality), Ashley Mitchell and Chase McNary (The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach), Cara Maria Sorbello and Theo Campbell (Love Island), Chris “CT” Tamburello and Julia Nolan (Big Brother), Da’Vonne Rogers and Stephen Bear (Geordie Shore), Hunter Barfield and Georgia Harrison (Love Island), Jenna Compono and Gus Smyrnios (Floribama Shore), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Morgan Willett (Big Brother Over the Top), Kam Williams and Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach U.K.), Kyle Christie and Mattie Breaux (Party Down South), Leroy Garrett and Shaleen Sutherland (The Bachelor Canada), Nany González and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran (Survivor Turkey), Natalie Negrotti and JP Andrade (Ex on the Beach Brazil), Paulie Calafiore and Natalie “Ninja” Duran (American Ninja Warrior), Wes Bergmann and Dee Nguyen (Geordie Shore), and Zach Nichols and Zahida Allen (Ex on the Beach).

The Challenge Fandom page has listed the order of eliminations, which began with a rookie purge. Josh Martinez and Liz Nolan, both of Big Brother fame, were eliminated in the first purge and were not put on a team. However, Amanda’s partner Alán was disqualified after an injury, and he was replaced by Josh.

Winner of Season 32, Ashley Mitchell, and her partner Chase McNary were sent home in the very first elimination, which was satisfying for her old partner Hunter Barfield. Ashley notoriously stole Hunter’s portion of their winnings at the end of Final Reckoning, and the two have been at each other’s throats since.

Following Ashley and Chase’s exit, the eliminations played out in the following order:

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio & Morgan Willett

Chris “CT” Tamburello & Julia Nolan

Natalie Negrotti & JP Andrade

Zach Nichols & Zahida Allen

Leroy Garrett & Shaleen Sutherland

Amanda Garcia & Josh Martinez

Jenna Compono & Gus Smyrnios

Kam Williams & Ashley Cain

Da’Vonne Rogers & Stephen Bear

After Da’Vonne and Stephen were eliminated, the teams dissolved, leaving every player to fend for themselves. Nany González, Dee Nguyen, Paulie Calafiore, and Kyle Christie were subsequently eliminated once the single competitions began. This left four prospects (Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran, Theo Campbell, Natalie “Ninja” Duran, Georgia Harrison, and Mattie Breaux) and three veterans (Wes Bergmann, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Hunter Barfield) to compete for the final prize. At this time, it’s unknown how the $750,000 of prize money will be split up.

To see who takes home the first place prize, catch The Challenge: War of the Worlds when it debuts February 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV.