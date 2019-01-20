Cardi B Tears Into Tomi Lahren With Savage Comeback: ‘I Will Dog Walk You’

Lahren had earlier mocked the singer for criticizing the Trump-enforced government shutdown.

Cardi B knows a thing or two about savage internet comebacks.

The singer-songwriter, who first rose to stardom thanks to her viral videos on Instagram, has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. With the U.S. government entering the fifth week of its longest shutdown in history, Cardi B took to Instagram to denounce Trump supporters who are rallying behind the president as he tries to force Democrats into approving $5.6 billion for his border wall.

“All you Trump supporters should work for free while the government is shutdown to show your support,” read a post Cardi B uploaded on Instagram, as reported by the Huffington Post.

Fox News host Tomi Lahren, who has risen to popularity for her vicious style of taking down Trump opponents, was not pleased. She tagged Cardi B on Twitter with the following message.

Looks like @ iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! # MAGA2020

But Cardi B, who herself has a voracious appetite for counter-attacking critics on social media, was having none of it. She hit back almost immediately on Twitter, asking Lahren to stay away from her.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Tomi Lahren has not yet responded to Cardi’s post but considering she is someone who doesn’t mind laying into her critics, it would not be surprising if the Fox News host attacked the singer once again.

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s criticism of Trump’s shutdown has been echoed by other celebrities as well, many of whom have gone out of their way to help federal government employees who have been hit by the ongoing shutdown. Nearly 800,000 workers have been affected by the Trump-enforced shutdown, which is no nearer to resolution now than it was a week ago. Trump had raised hopes yesterday when he promised a special announcement, making Democrats wonder if he had finally decided to re-open the government. Instead, his “compromise” was to support the BRIDGE Act in exchange for them supporting his wall, which would have meant that he was fine with extending protections to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and give temporary protective status for refugees.

But the proposal was unequivocally panned by Democrats, who argued that Trump’s plan did not “represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives,” according to a statement released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It seems like the shutdown is set to continue and with it the many tussles between Trump’s supporters and those who do not want the wall.