Alec Baldwin’s Trump Agrees To End Government Shutdown For A Burger In Hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

The NBC comedy's first new episode of 2019 featured a cold open that offered a 'deal' for the government shutdown.

Kenan Thompson has a “deal” for Donald Trump. In the cold open for the first new episode of Saturday Night Live to air in 2019, Thompson played TV host Steve Harvey, in a hilarious sketch that had him facing off with Alec Baldwin’s Trump in a parody of the game show Deal or No Deal.

In the “Government Shutdown” edition of the long-running game show, Baldwin’s President Trump was seeking a new deal for the $5 billion border security budget. Thompson’s character humorously explained the situation to Trump.

“Earlier today you went on TV and you told the American people that you want to make a deal. So we decided to do this in the only format you can understand: a television game show where women hold briefcases.”

Thompson then introduced members of Congress willing to offer Trump new deals so “this nonsense can go away,” but not before Trump rated most of the congresswomen as “fives.”

Saturday Night Live veteran Kate McKinnon played Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose suitcase “deal” for $1 billion for border security came with the stipulation that Trump had to call her mommy.

Senator Chuck Schumer, played by Alex Moffat, first offered Trump whatever he wanted to end the shutdown, but switched his offer to $15 and a pastrami on rye after McKinnon’s Pelosi reminded him not to cave. Other SNL stars in the sketch included Beck Bennett as a Bird Box challenged Mitch McConnell, Melissa Villaseñor as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Leslie Jones as Maxine Waters, all of whose suitcase “deals” to Trump were rejected.

Pete Davidson played a Clemson student who was holding a Crave Case from fast food chain White Castle in lieu of a briefcase, which led to a deal referencing Trump’s tweet last week in which he misspelled hamburgers as “hamberders,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr. In the end, Baldwin’s Trump finally agreed to end the shutdown in exchange for a burger.

Donald Trump has not responded to Saturday Night Live’s new sketch or Baldwin’s latest impression of him, but in the past, the 45th president has called out Baldwin for his “mediocre, dying career,” according to Newsweek.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent,” Trump tweeted last year.

The president was referencing Baldwin’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which he complained about playing Trump.

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony,” Baldwin said, adding that he simply “can’t” continue to portray the president for years to come.

“I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump,” Baldwin said last year. “I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him. And that’s another project I’m working on.”

You can see the Saturday Night Live cold open with Alec Baldwin below.

