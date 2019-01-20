Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Add A New Member To Their Family

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is about to give birth to her second child with husband Mike Fisher. The couple, already parents to 3-year-old Isaiah, also has two dogs to care for. So, to say that they have a full house is an understatement.

That’s why it came as quite a surprise when Fisher announced on Instagram on Saturday, January 19, that they have added a new member to their family ahead of the birth of their second son.

The former NHL player shared a photo of the big guy — an adorable German Shepherd — and explained that Isaiah “affectionately named him Zero.”

Fisher then joked that the dog’s name was fitting because a burglar has zero “chance of surviving” if he or she tries to break into his family’s home.

More than 63,500 people have liked the post, and more than 900 of his followers have commented on it. Most people just wanted to gush over the pup’s cuteness, while others commended Fisher for choosing a great dog breed for his household.

According to the American Kennel Club, German Shepherds are “confident,” “courageous,” and “smart.” The organization lists the breed as the second most popular out of 193 different kinds of dogs. An adult male usually weighs between 65 and 95 pounds and can stand as high as 26 inches. Their life expectancy is seven to 10 years.

“Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover’s delight,” said the American Kennel Club.

Underwood has yet to post a photo of Zero on her own Instagram page, but it is probably only because she is almost about to pop.

On January 1, the 35-year-old shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram in which her huge baby bump is totally exposed and Isaiah’s head is resting on it. She included the hashtag “LettingItAllHangOut” to let fans know that she is perfectly fine with the shape her body has taken due to the pregnancy.

Underwood first announced in August that she and Fisher, who have been married for eight years, were expecting a new bundle of joy after suffering three miscarriages over the last two years.

Then, at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards on November 14, which she co-hosted with Brad Paisley, she revealed that she was expecting another boy.

Taylor Dye of the country music duo Maddie & Tae told Us Weekly that the “Before He Cheats” singer is due to give birth during the first month of 2019.

Last fall, the Season 4 winner of American Idol told Entertainment Tonight that her current pregnancy is quite different from her first one.

“When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good,” she said.