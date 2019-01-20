Kim Kardashian Throws Alice In Wonderland Party For Daughter Chicago’s 1st Birthday

The elaborate celebration featured a maze inside the home!

The Kardashian-West compound was cleverly and creatively converted into a wonderland for Chicago West’s big first birthday.

The party’s theme was “Alice in Wonderland” and their Hidden Hills, California, home, featured a topiary maze in the hallway, a gorgeous and heavily detailed cake featuring a giant grinning Cheshire cat, and a bouncy house in the back yard. Red and white decorations ruled the rooms with red roses everywhere.

“Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Playing cards were hung on strings and a red, black, and white color scheme dominated the party. According to E! News, guests were greeted at the door by Alice and the Queen of Hearts, which can be seen in a video captured by Kardashian who shared it on a secondary Instagram page.

The children sat down to a pleasant tea party with characters from Alice in Wonderland and played chess with giant pieces, E! News reported. The characters also read the pint-sized guests stories and helped them create hats and headbands at the Mad Hatter creativity station.

Kids enjoyed watching a balloon maker in action and sampled some of the many delectable desserts. There were magnificently decorated sugar cookies to look like a pocket watch and Rice Krispy treats designed to resemble playing cards.

Birthday Girl Chicago West Bonds with Saint as Kim Kardashian Throws Alice in Wonderland Party https://t.co/8wX19YLgyA — People (@people) January 19, 2019

The children were treated to a stuffed animal party favor for guests, which some of them couldn’t believe. Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, were not in attendance at the party, however. They have been on a tropical vacation enjoying some R&R before Stormi’s first birthday.

Kim Kardashian West, 38, picked out an adorable satin dress for Chicago to wear, which was paired with black boots. She shared a photo of the precious ensemble on Instagram, too, along with a special moment Chicago had with her older sibling, Saint, who adorably shared a drink with her.

Chrissy Teigen, a close friend of the Wests, took to Instagram to share some snaps of her family enjoying the birthday celebration. Tiegen’s little boy, Miles, seemed to be a bit partied out in the photo she shared of him, too.

“Luna looking like she stole something. Happy birthday, Chicago!! Thank you for having us!!” she posted.

Guests were encouraged to dress up as a character from Alice In Wonderland, too. Based upon the videos and photos, it appeared as if everyone had a fantastic time.