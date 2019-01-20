‘Playboy’ Model Vendela Lindblom Shows Off Tight Body While Wearing Panties And Tiny Crop Top

Swedish-born model Vendela Lindblom was recently named the January, 2019, Playmate of the Month for the infamous Playboy magazine. The announcement made Lindblom the first model sporting a totally bald head to be featured on the pages of the magazine. Lindblom’s Playboy photo shoot put a super sexy spin on a typically mundane task, like working out. The model’s shoot took place in a sports gym and Lindblom was captured holding several sweaty, yet sexy workout poses, including shots taken in a boxing ring and while riding a stationary workout bike.

Since the shoot, the model has also become more active on social media and has shared several images from the shoot, along with behind-the-scenes videos. Lindblom is offering fans and followers a peek at her daily life too; she recently took to Instagram to post a sexy photo of herself looking in the mirror.

In the snapshot, the model can be seen wearing a pair of panties, which offered followers a view of her toned legs and thighs. Based on the photo, it doesn’t seem Lindblom was in the mood for a full shirt either, as the 23-year-old opted for a teeny-tiny crop top that barely covered her breasts. The shorter shirt also gave followers a glimpse at the Playmate’s tight abs.

And followers of the model were clearly appreciative of the view as they were quick to comment and like the sexy post.

“I am infatuated with you,” one fan commented.

“This is the most beautiful woman alive,” another said.

In her interview with Playboy, the model shared quite a bit about herself, including her favorite foods.

“The wallpaper on my phone is a picture of garlic bread. I just love food, especially crème brûlêe, cheesecake and ice cream,” she said.

She went on to discuss her need to feel safe with the man she’s dating and that she enjoys a man with a similar sense of humor.

“I also need a guy who can be sarcastic back to me, you know? I’m a sarcastic a**h*le most of the time, so I need someone who can deal with it,” she explained.

While chatting with TMZ, the model joked about being compared to Britney Spears during the singer’s 2007 head-shaving incident. She said several people have assumed she cut her hair because she was dealing with some tough issues or having a mental breakdown.

“I did not do a Britney. I did not have a mental breakdown,” she clarified with a giggle.

Lindblom also revealed one of the reasons she agreed to accept Playboy’s offer to be featured in the magazine. She said she received a call over a year ago and met with the publication in July, 2018. The model said when she arrived at the office for her meeting, she realized that 80 percent of the people working at the company were women and that impressed her.

“I loved it. There’s a lot of girl power in there,” she said.