Model And Marine Biologist Comes Face To Face With Largest Shark In The World

Around the holidays, Ocean Ramsey took some time for herself, performing yoga moves on the beach of Kai, Hawaii, with the beautiful ocean splashing behind her. The exhilarating shots she shared on Instagram of herself in a sports bra and athletic pants highlight her toned, athletic body that dives deep into the ocean to chase and research creatures of the deep.
It’s a good thing she engaged in some self-calming techniques, because just a few weeks later, Ramsey found herself up close and personal with an incredible and curious 20-foot-long great white shark. The spectacular pics were shared on Instagram where they’ve since gone viral.
Ramsey has been intensively studying great white sharks for more than a decade. The one she swam in close proximity to weighed more than two tons. She and her research team had been studying tiger sharks off the coast of Ohau, documenting their behavior, when the great white came ambling by.
“We never would have imagined we would be fortunate enough to be graced with the presence of this massive, big, beautiful, female white shark. It fills my heart with joy and takes my breath away,” she told NBC News.
Numerous photos were snapped underwater by Ramsey’s boyfriend of this amazing encounter, including a video that has drawn numerous likes and comments. In it, Ramsey can be seen holding onto the shark’s fin and they swim together for a fleeting moment.
“I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understand and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full-time experience working in the water with them,” she wrote on Instagram.
It’s astounding how huge this shark is, especially when you see it next to Ramsey. She believes it might be the legendary Deep Blue, a great white that was featured on “Shark Week” and is believed to be the largest great white shark on record. According to NBC News, Ramsey is waiting for a species expert to confirm its possible identity. She also thinks that particular shark is pregnant.
View this post on Instagram
Post via @oceanramsey Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from jumping into the water purposely with Great #WhiteSharks and TigerSharks and all sharks should be given respect as space as wild animals and PROTECTION from wasteful killing for their important ecological role. I work daily in the water with sharks as a shark biologist and teach public and professional safety programs through @OneoceanResearch and @OneOceanDiving and through a number of our international projects which also includes #greatWhiteShark research specifically. I try hard to replace fear with scientific facts and encourage a healthy level of respect for sharks as #apexPredatorsNotMonsters but not puppies…but not monsters. They are sharks and I love and respect them for what they are. Yes I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understanding and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full time experience working in-water with them. My life mission, passion, and I think purpose is to help further conservation efforts for them through research, conservation, design, and immersive and impactful programs and outreach. Please check out all the divisions of #OneOceanDiving listed below for more information and please help us to ban #sharkfinning #sharkfishing #sharksportfishing and #sharkculling around the world. I just found out the the bill to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii will be re-introduced this year in both eh house and senate following all the positive shark press that has come from this incredible encounter in the last few days. Mahalo nui loa (thank you) to all those who support efforts for shark and marine conservation. #gratitude #helpsavesharks #finbannow #sharkarma #savesharks #Sharkconservation #sharkresearch. IMAGE © MY AMAZING FIANCE @JUANSHARKS co-founder of @oneoceandiving and @waterinspired also diving with my amazing one ocean shark ohana @mermaid_kayleigh @Forrest.in.focus and @camgrantphotography Photo credit: #JuanSharks #JuanOliphant @JuanSharks Photo of a massive 20ft gorgeous female white shark and a rough tooth dolphin swimming up to me in my home waters of #Hawaii #Aloha #MalamaManō #Aumakua #Manō
Ramsey hopes that the series of spectacular photos inspire others to help support programs that protect sharks. The World Wildlife Fund classifies great white sharks as a “vulnerable” species, NBC News reported.
“It’s just so sad that so many people out around the world seeing her would think monsters and want to kill her because of movies, like Jaws,” Ramsey said. “It kind of breaks my heart at the same time to be honest. Moments like this are increasingly rare because shark populations are being wiped out for shark fin soup and shark finning.”