Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cameos In Lego Movie Sequel

Supreme Court Justice and frequent internet meme Ruth Bader Ginsburg will make an appearance in the upcoming Lego Movie sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, creators told USA Today.

In the film, two siblings play with LEGO bricks, with Lego Ginsburg appearing as part of “the creative younger sister’s universe.” Ginsburg will not voice the role, but did agree to the appearance in the movie.

Director Mike Mitchell discussed the cameo, confirming that they’d reached out to Ginsburg for approval of the appearance.

“These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, ‘Who’s the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg!” Mitchell said in the interview. “We’re all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world.”

Producer and screenwriter team Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who worked on the first Lego Movie, released a statement in recognition of the announcement.

“We just were trying to think of people who should be immortalized in Lego and who seem fun at weddings,” they said. Due to the appearance, producers confirmed that there will indeed be a Ruth Bader Ginsburg LEGO figure, the first such immortalization of a Supreme Court justice.

“So there will be a real Ruth Bader Ginsburg toy that boys and girls can play with. It will even come with a gavel,” says Mitchell.

Ginsburg reportedly responded that she would love to be included and that it would be “cool” to be a LEGO figure.

There has been an increased spotlight on Ginsburg in recent years, including intense interest in her physical health following the election of President Donald Trump, who in his first two years in office has already appointed two Supreme Court justices. The role is a lifetime appointment.

Ginsburg is currently recovering from a December lung cancer surgery.

In addition to her playful upcoming Lego cameo, she is also the subject of a new documentary titled RBG, which chronicles her life and legacy.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will be released on February 8. Returning from the first film are voice actors Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, and Nick Offerman. New additions include Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.