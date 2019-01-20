Aubrey O’Day’s Black Bikini Barely Contains Her Curves

Recently singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day took to Instagram to share a creative bikini shot of herself lounging in a full bathtub.

The former The Celebrity Apprentice contestant used the Electric Daisy Carnival, or ECD, as her inspiration for the photo. For those who love O’Day’s inspiration, this year’s ECD is on May 17 through 19 in Las Vegas.

As for the singer, she donned a Fashion Nova bikini with a high cut, high waisted bottom and a triangle top that wraps back around her ribs. The top barely contained her voluptuous curves, and the bottoms accented her taut abs and curvy hips. In the image, O’Day lounged in a full bathtub with floating LED light tubes artfully surrounding her and providing unique lighting.

The “White Hot Lies” singer wore makeup to accent her facial features which were illuminated by the light tubes. Multiple gold necklaces and several bracelets completed the stunning look.

The Danity Kane singer’s followers loved the artistry displayed in the image. One of her 906 followers on the popular social media platform wrote, “You look just as perfect as perfection could ever be.”

Another follower described the picture as “#STUNNING… otherworldly, Goddess!!!! #SLAYQUEEN.”

Nearly 22,000 fans liked the post, and as usual, the popular question was when will the singer release more music?

Early last year, O’Day consistently teased new music from Dumblonde, her group with bandmate Shannon Bex. The dance music duo even released a single on July 4. However, since then, the promised album never released, but may still be impending. Instead, Bex and O’Day surprised the world with a Danity Kane reunion. Dawn Richard joined them to reunite the group as DK3. They embarked on The Universe is Undefeated Tour, which has dates through March 2 for its first leg.

In another far out photo, the “DJT” singer threw it back with some Beastie Boys “Intergalactic” lyrics wearing nothing but tiny purple bikini bottoms, and an open front windbreaker cinched with a custom fur initials bag by Brandon Blackwood NYC. The look showed off plenty of cleavage. O’Day chose a shocking shade of purple lipstick and a heavily lined eye with purple eyeshadow. Her straight blonde locks fell over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with strappy, open-toed heels along with several necklaces, bracelets, and rings. The singer posed in front of a purple wall with gold stars and a planet drawn on it. Her fans approved of the look that was out of this world.