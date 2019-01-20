John Travolta Rocks Newly Shaven Head At Living Legends Of Aviation Awards

Once known for his gorgeous jet black mane of hair, John Travolta decided to kick off the new year with a new hairstyle.

The 64-year-old actor left his 1 million Instagram followers shocked when he shared a photo of himself rocking a more natural hairdo nearly two weeks ago.

In just two weeks, the photo featuring his newly shaved head has accumulated over 162,000 likes and just shy of 6,000 comments.

Fortunately for Travolta, the overwhelming majority of his fans admitted to being “hopelessly devoted” to him and his new bald look.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Grease star continued to rock his newly shaved head while attending the 2019 Living Legends of Aviation Awards.

“Hi everyone,” Travolta said at the beginning of a video clip he shared on Instagram announcing that he was on his way to the Living Legends of Aviation Awards. He proceeded to explain that it was an award ceremony that he assisted in creating 16 years prior.

John continued to explain they were honoring Amazon creator Jeff Bezos and former Qantas Airlines chairman, Leigh Clifford.

Roughly 12 hours ago, the actor also shared a photo of himself standing with the honorees of the evening.

Travolta was dressed to impress pairing his newly shaven head with a dapper black tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie.

While his hairless head shined every time the light hit it just right during the award ceremony, he paired his clean shaven style with rugged facial hair as he sported a prickly beard.

According to a video clip Travolta posted with his son Ben nearly two weeks ago, it wasn’t too long ago that he broke the 1 million follower threshold on Instagram. During the clip, the actor also took a moment to thank his fans for supporting and appreciating his new look.

As the Daily Mail reminds us, this isn’t the first time Travolta has opted for a more natural look. The actor shaved his hair off nearly a decade ago when he took on the role of Charlie Wax in Paris With Love.

John Travolta is glad fans like his new bald look https://t.co/bjrDBcQRwC pic.twitter.com/NNPThRdUSL — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2019

While the actor never openly admitted to using hair pieces as he began to age, he did open up about loving the shaven look he had while playing the role of Charlie. According to the actor, he had a lot more freedom with a clean-shaven head on his shoulders.

The media outlet goes on to confirm the new hairdo really did come with the new year as he had been spotted in public a month prior with a full head of hair during a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.