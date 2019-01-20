Jen Harley Is Reportedly ‘Jealous’ Of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro And Ex Sammi Giancola

Relationships can be hard to navigate, especially when you think your beau is still harboring feelings for their past flame. And according to a recent report from Hollywood Life, it seems Jen Harley might understand just how hard it can be.

Harley has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The couple began dating in the Summer of 2017 and welcomed their first child together in April, 2018, according to a report from Cosmopolitan. But things between the two seem to have been rocky from the beginning and the couple constantly made headlines after many public disputes on social media. The reality star has even posted photos of himself sporting a black eye and hinted that Harley was the cause of his injury, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

It’s unclear why the couple argues as much as they seem to but according to Hollywood Life, an unnamed source might be shedding some light on one of the couple’s issues. Based on the information provided by the source, it seems Harley is jealous of Ronnie’s feelings for his ex and former Jersey Shore cast member Sammi Giancola.

“Jen was always extremely jealous knowing she could never live up to the way Ronnie put Sammi on a pedestal,” the source explained.

“Part of her believed having Ariana would change things and somehow make Ronnie love her more by starting a family together, but when it didn’t, sadly they began fighting worse than ever before.”

Ronnie and Sammi met and began dating during the first season of Jersey Shore but their relationship was a bit too tumultuous to last. The couple dated for five years before calling it quits in 2014. When MTV announced it would be rebooting the popular series, Sammi opted out of rejoining the cast because she refused to put herself in “potentially toxic situations,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The former reality TV show star has moved on and is currently dating Christian Biscardi and has no intention of looking back, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

“Sammi feels like Christian is the real love of her life and Ronnie is totally in the past,” another source told HL.

“Even if Sammi and Christian broke up tomorrow, Sammi would never take [Ronnie] back. She’s completely moved on and there’s no looking back.”

The source also revealed that Ronnie has previously told friends that Sammi “truly is the one that got away.”