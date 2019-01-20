Stassi Schroeder’s Mom Apologizes For Embarrassing Behavior On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Talk about cringeworthy.

Anyone who caught the January 14 episode of Vanderpump Rules is probably still cringing from that awkward dinner between the ladies and their mothers. Monday’s episode ended with Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder drinking and dining with their mothers and things got a little crazy.

Stassi’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, had a little too much to drink and had an all-out meltdown at the table over her daughter, which caused her to get up and leave, and continue the meltdown in the restaurant. As soon as the episode aired, Twitter blew up with fans commenting on Dayna’s irrational behavior and how embarrassed they felt for Stassi. Now the mother is speaking out on Instagram to explain what happened that night.

“These are the moments I treasure with my wonderful daughter. Not the moments from last night’s episode dabacle! Nastassia knows how much I love her and how I think she is the most confident, smart, witty, kind hearted loving girl. I am so proud of her and all of her accomplishments! I do however, have to step back and tell myself that people that don’t know me or us, don’t get to see our rapport together. We are funny and sarcastic, dramatic, silly, obnoxious and always teasing or taking digs at each other. That’s what our family does. And yes, sometimes we drink too much. That is who we are with each other and our friends. And that’s why people who don’t personally know us would think that I was SERIOUSLY saying those wise cracks to Beau and Stassi to be that horrible of a mother? I was trying to be ‘that embarrassing funny mom’ And I get it. If I saw this show and someone’s mother was laughing and teasing her daughter unmercifully, I would think she was awful to. But ya’ll have no idea how loving and close of a family we are. Including Beau and the girls and their wonderful mothers. I’m very sorry if I offended anyone in our group that day. ALCOHOL + MEDICATION (just say No),” the post read.

Stassi’s mom paired the post with a collage of photos of she and her daughter.

Dayna also had some fans cringing earlier in the episode when she made some awkward comments to Stassi’s man, Beau Clark. While Dayna was just trying to be funny, it didn’t translate over to fans, unfortunately.

This was the second awkward appearance from a mother this season after James Kennedy’s mom had fans rolling their eyes two episodes ago. Jacqueline Georgiou appeared in a scene with Lisa Vanderpump where she begged the SUR owner not to fire her son and blamed his fat-shaming comments on Katie, who she believed provoked him.

The appearance from both moms has changed some fans perceptions on Stassi and James, as they now understand why some of the cast members are the way that they are.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.