Trump Will Not Get Money For Border Wall, Predicts Republican Senator

In an interview broadcast Saturday, Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested that President Donald Trump will not get the funds needed to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Hill reports.

The Republican Party will simply not be able to secure the funds, according to Kennedy, because Nancy Pelosi wants to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Pelosi, according to the Louisiana senator, will “not give an inch” in order to make sure that she becomes the speaker.

“I don’t think we’ll get the money for the border wall because I think Pelosi is not going to give an inch because she wants to be the next Speaker and the new House of Representatives will be a lot more liberal than before.”

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, President Donald Trump proposed offering protection for some immigrants earlier today, hoping that the offer would persuade the Democrats to say “yes” to his border wall. The president’s plan is evidently failing, since numerous Democratic politicians have already issued statements signaling that the proposal will be unequivocally rejected.

Immigration experts and civil liberties advocates have condemned Donald Trump’s offer as well, arguing that he is merely giving what he had taken away, and now claiming to have offered a “compromise.” Immigrant advocacy groups have reached out to the press as well, criticizing the president’s offer.

What is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, the impasse is clearly far from reaching its end. The concerns over the political repercussions failing to ensure funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border would have for Donald Trump’s future have reportedly prompted some Trump allies to float the idea of declaring a national emergency.

Trump's border wall 'compromise' is more of the same and a 'non-starter' for Democrats https://t.co/RwlpZ69DbK pic.twitter.com/Koa6C4zq87 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) January 19, 2019

But according to Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, the Republican Party should simply admit defeat and move on.

“I don’t think we’re going to get the funding for the border wall,” he asserted once more.

According to Kennedy, the Republican Party should have used the criminal justice reform bill as leverage to ensure border wall funding. The bill was, however, approved in Senate by a vote of 87-12. Along with 11 other Republican colleagues, Kennedy opposed it.

“The president is going to have to make a decision. I don’t think it would be wise to shut down government. I think we are going to have to live to fight another day,” Kennedy added.

WATCH: @BillHemmer spoke with @SenJohnKennedy after the WH backed off of their demand for $5 billion to fund a border wall as Congress looks to avert a government shutdown #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/AwfXiULhHo — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) December 19, 2018

The Democrats were “salivating” over the criminal justice reform bill, according to Kennedy, which is why the Republican Party should have attempted to “get something in return.”