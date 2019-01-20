‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shades Billie Lee In New Interview

There's no shortage of feuds these days on the hit reality series.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules need not worry about a drought of drama on the hit Bravo series, as a newer cast member is stirring things up. Season 7 has shown a strong bond between all the women on the show, which had not happened in the six seasons leading up to it. Viewers began to worry that once the entire cast began getting along that there would be a shortage of drama but that’s not going to be the cast thanks to Billie Lee.

Billie was introduced last season and her story of being a trans woman was compelling and something that needed to be seen on reality television. The SUR hostess originally got along with everyone, but Season 7 will see things take a turn for her and her fellow employees. Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules saw some tension brewing between Billie and some of the ladies, namely Lala Kent when the topic of Kristen Doute’s presence in SUR came up. Lala recently sat down with Bravo’s Daily Dish podcast and let her feelings on Billie today be known.

“Billie is just a very strange person. I think she likes to stir the pot; I think she’s looking for her five minutes and I gave that to her, so she’s welcome, you know. I say what’s up to her, I tell her she looks chic, ’cause she does, and I always speak the truth. Even if I don’t care for you and you look good, I’ll tell you you look good. But yeah, I don’t have much to say about her; I think she’s an extra on our show and she shows up and does a great job as such.”

There was a definite chill in the air between these SURvers when discussing James Kennedy's firing. https://t.co/FG81Bxaj8i — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 18, 2019

Shots fired.

Things will really heat up in the show’s next episode where Billie gains a ton more camera time. Followers of the cast who keep up with them during the offseason will remember a Twitter feud between some of the Vanderpump Rules ladies and Billie when she apparently wasn’t included in a “Girl’s Night” event at SUR. Billie accused the women of leaving her out because she was trans, which angered the cast, mostly Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Katie can be seen in the sneak peek of the episode completely outraged with Billie for suggesting she was left out for being trans. Billie later goes to SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump with her own complaints about Katie and judges her for her weight, just as James Kennedy did several episodes ago.

“She pulls her fat card, I will pull my trans card. I cannot say ‘Oh I can’t be trans.’ She can put down the food,” Billie can be seen saying in the trailer.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.