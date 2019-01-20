Meghan Markle Reportedly Had A Fake Instagram Account, But Shut It Down Thanks To Trolls, Per ‘The Sun’

Fans know that Meghan Markle had to shut down all of her social media accounts after choosing to join the British royal family. She also had to put a stop to her lifestyle blog, The Tig. But a source revealed to the Sun that her social media ban didn’t necessarily keep her off Instagram.

“Since [Meghan] shut down her public Instagram, she’d had a fake account to follow her friends. There was some really vile stuff written by social media trolls and obviously she also saw the headlines about her. It really got to her and, in the end, she had to shut down that account just before Christmas, too, to protect her mental health. She felt very isolated and alone.”

While media coverage surrounding the duchess had been mostly positive and upbeat in the weeks following the royal wedding, things soured as sources claimed that Meghan was called “Duchess Difficult” by staff and that she’d gotten in a tiff with the queen over which tiara she wanted to wear for the wedding. Plus, rumors were ripe about a falling out between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

So while it’s hard to know for sure if the source is correct in revealing that Meghan had a secret Instagram account, it would seem that, if true, Meghan was clued in on the general discussions surrounding her.

With all that being said, sources also reveal that it’s not easy for someone to step into the royal family with all of the high-level scrutiny.

“Harry is very conscious of this and therefore very protective of Meg. He doesn’t want his new wife to be made to feel like his mother did,” they added. If true, the prince’s protective nature is likely to kick into even higher gear with the welcoming of his first child with Meghan.

Hopefully the couple is able to focus on their family as April nears, which is Meghan’s rumored due date. There’s still plenty of scrutiny surrounding the duchess’ American family, as even Doria Ragland was trailed as she attempted to do something completely normal: shop at Target, according to Life & Style Magazine. So far, the mother is the only family member that has been welcomed into the fold of the royals, attending the wedding and supporting her daughter during her first charity speech. Rumors also suggest that Doria may be spending more time in the U.K. once the baby is born.