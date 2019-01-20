Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Bra Under See-Through Shirt On Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a couple of Instagram posts of her outfit for an event yesterday, and she looked quite chic. Rosie sported a bra under a completely see-through shirt that appeared to have a netted effect, which she combined with a black power suit and heels to match. She kept her hairstyle sleek, possibly in a low ponytail or brushed behind her shoulders. The first post showed her in a stunning, mirrored room with tons of silver disco balls hanging from the ceilings. In the captions, the model revealed that she attended Rose Inc. and BeautyconPOP event.

Rose Inc. is a combination of beauty tutorials, blog posts from Rosie, and a shop featuring some of her favorite products. These include the 24-hour Brow Setter, which is an invisible shaping and setting gel, which costs $24. There’s also lingerie pieces available for sale, like the Tylynn Nguyen Rose Bra in Nude, which retails for $133.

Huntington-Whiteley has made the transition and is branching out into the world of fashion with her own point of view. Her recent posts show her modeling interesting outfits, including a large, gray coat with backwards, black block lettering by Celine. Fans commented, “Want” and “Love this coat.”

Moreover, Rosie’s engaged to famous actor Jason Statham, with whom she shares a child. The model shared a couple of photos of their son on Instagram recently, although they failed to show his face clearly. She and Jason obviously value their privacy when it comes to their relationship, and he only makes an appearance very rarely. However, Rosie shared a snap that she took of Jason and their son looking out the window of their private jet on their way back home from vacation.

And while fans are anxious to hear that the two are getting married, Rosie has hinted in the past that it’s likely not going to happen until their son is a little older. However, that didn’t stop Elle from asking her if she will “do the whole crazy bride workout thing before you get married?”