Trump Allies Growing Increasingly Concerned Over Shutdown, Report Says

The ongoing government shutdown caused by President Donald Trump’s insistence on receiving funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is, as detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the longest government shutdown in United States history.

The costs of the shutdown are likely to surpass the costs of the wall itself — projected at $5.7 billion, which is how much Trump is seeking from Congress — and more than 800,000 federal employees have been left without pay.

The most recent development in the saga, the president’s decision to “compromise” and offer to extend protections for some immigrants, has not only been rejected by the Democratic Party, but it has also prompted some of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters to turn their backs on him.

Conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter, blogger Jacob Wohl, and alt-right social media personality Mike Cernovich, to name a few, took to social media to criticize the president, according to Raw Story.

“Amnesty Don,” is how Cernovich dubbed the president, while Wohl went on to compare Trump to Jeb Bush.

Trump insists that he will prevail and secure funding for the border wall, one of his key campaign promises, but some of the president’s allies beg to differ. A new report from the Hill states that Trump allies are growing increasingly concern over the shutdown issue.

“The president jumped without looking first,” a former White House official told the publication.

“And can you imagine the humiliation the president would bring on himself if he caved and got little or nothing in return?”

THE MEMO: Concern over shutdown grows in Trump World https://t.co/yxLh8z0HYo pic.twitter.com/2GR3TmIN7G — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2019

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is of the opinion that declaring a national emergency is the best way to move forward. “The Democrats have no intention, ever, of giving him a penny for the wall,” Bannon explained.

The co-founder of far-right online magazine Breitbart added that it is imperative for Trump to build a border wall if he wants to win in 2020.

“If you do not have a wall fully under construction, you are not going to get a second term.”

According to the Hill, Trump’s senior policy adviser and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller is also in favor of declaring a national emergency.

But not all members of the Cabinet agree. Senior policy adviser and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is reportedly against the idea. Trump himself is thought to be against it as well but given his mercurial style of leadership that could change at any given moment.

Others oppose the idea because of the legal issues that it would likely cause. Declaring a national emergency would not only set a dangerous precedent, but such a maneuver could also get tied up in the courts.