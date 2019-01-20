Raine Michaels Puts Major Curves On Display In Tiny Black Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Raine Michaels is one of the top 16 models that was discovered during last year’s Sports Illustrated Swim Search, and her latest photoshoot with the publication has fans going wild. She shared a sneak peek on her Instagram, as she posed against the edge of the pool in a tiny black bikini. She wore her hair in a high, messy ponytail and sported a tan that was given to many of the SI models for the shoot that took place in South Beach, Miami. The models also sported Fae bikinis, each one showing off their body in a black ensemble.

Michaels’ newest photos show her posing in a variety of outfits, including a black-and-white post of herself topless wearing a thong bikini bottom that was shot at the beach. It was geo-tagged Malibu, California, and she laid on her stomach and propped herself up with her right arm. Raine wore her hair down with a major left part.

Additionally, it looks like she was enjoying a drink at the W Hotel in Miami Beach recently, as she posed poolside on a large lounge chair wearing a low-cut black dress with matching heels. A small stain was visible by her hand in the second photo, but Raine clarified that it was there before she sat down. Whatever the case, it looks like she had a good time that night, and fans sent their well wishes.

“Looking beautiful as always,” one person commented, while another said, “Amazing stunning.”

Michaels explained to Sports Illustrated what the entire Swim Search process has meant to her, saying that “Being a part of the #SISwimSearch Sweet 16 has been a dream come true and more than I could have ever hoped for.”

“I now have 15 big sisters from all walks of life that have not only shown me how to exude confidence, love myself, and be appreciative of all body types but also that love doesn’t just come from the ones we are blood related too. I have a new family in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I am so enterally [sic] grateful that I have gotten this amazing opportunity so young, and it has truly shaped me into a stronger and more kick a** woman today.”

It’ll be exciting to see what else is in store for Michaels in 2019. For now, it looks like she’s got plenty to keep her busy as one of the sweet 16 from the search. Plus, she’s keeping up with her swimsuit modeling by getting some photoshoots in with photographer Veronica Sams.